Brentwood man with motor neurone disease recognised with award

Alex Gibson has been awarded the Ultimate Pride of Essex Award 2021. - Credit: Max Gibson

A Brentwood man who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) has been given an accolade for his charitable work.

Alex Gibson founded charity Challenging MND following his own MND diagnosis aged 39.

In recognition of his efforts, Alex been awarded the Ultimate Pride of Essex Award 2021, which recognises inspirational adults of Essex.

Alex said: “It's an honour to have won this award and received such huge recognition of what I have achieved both personally and so far with the charity I founded, Challenging MND.”

Founding his charity was a coping mechanism which allowed him to conduct research for all MND suffers, he said.

The 44-year-old said his diagnosis sparked “denial, anger, grief and depression”, but he said the key is to “be open to the constantly changing circumstances that present themselves to you when you have a progressive neurological disease”.

Having twice broken the Guinness World Record for travelling the 128-mile length of the Thames in a pedalo, Alex continues to lead an active lifestyle and aims to break a new world record in the new year.

“Every challenge I take part in drives me on to raising more money and inspiring more people within the MND community.”