Boy, 15, was in 'life-threatening' condition after Upminster stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 2:40 PM September 26, 2021    Updated: 2:43 PM September 26, 2021
A man's been charged after attacking a paramedic in Kilburn. Picture: Ken Mears

The boy was taken to hospital from the scene - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old stabbed in Upminster was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which saw officers called to Marlborough Gardens at about 3.25pm on Friday (September 24).

They found a 15-year-old boy had been injured, and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics. 

They were treating his condition as life-threatening. 

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID have not yet made any arrests, with enquiries continuing. 

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 4545/24Sep.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Knife Crime
Upminster News

