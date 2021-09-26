Boy, 15, was in 'life-threatening' condition after Upminster stabbing

Published: 2:40 PM September 26, 2021 Updated: 2:43 PM September 26, 2021

The boy was taken to hospital from the scene - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old stabbed in Upminster was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which saw officers called to Marlborough Gardens at about 3.25pm on Friday (September 24).

They found a 15-year-old boy had been injured, and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics.

They were treating his condition as life-threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID have not yet made any arrests, with enquiries continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 4545/24Sep.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.