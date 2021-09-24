News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teen hospitalised after being stabbed in Upminster

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:29 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 6:11 PM September 24, 2021
Teen stabbing

A teenager is in hospitalised after being stabbed today - Friday, September 24 - in Marlborough Gardens, Upminster. - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in Upminster.

Police were called at 3.25pm today (September 24) to reports that a boy had been stabbed in Marlborough Gardens.

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended and found the victim – believed to be in his mid-teens – suffering a stab injury.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Nobody has been arrested and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4545/24Sep. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Gallows Corner development opposition

Gallows Corner Tesco development proposal refused

Havering Council

Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus

A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers

junction between Hacton Lane and Wingletye Lane

Signals at Hornchurch 'crash hotspot' now under review

