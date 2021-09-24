Teen hospitalised after being stabbed in Upminster
Published: 5:29 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 6:11 PM September 24, 2021
A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in Upminster.
Police were called at 3.25pm today (September 24) to reports that a boy had been stabbed in Marlborough Gardens.
Officers and London Ambulance Service crews attended and found the victim – believed to be in his mid-teens – suffering a stab injury.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Nobody has been arrested and enquiries into the circumstances continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4545/24Sep. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
