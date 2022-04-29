Politicians grilled by Romford residents on BBC Question Time

The BBC's topical debate show Question Time, hosted by Fiona Bruce, took questions from Romford residents last night (April 28) - Credit: PA

A Romford audience quizzed politicians on the "partygate" scandal and the cost-of-living crisis last night on BBC Question Time.

The topical debate show invited a panel of pundits to Havering to answer questions from residents.

Last night's panel featured Conservative MP Mims Davies, Labour shadow secretary for work and pensions Jonathan Ashworth, leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey, associate editor at the Daily Telegraph Camilla Tominey and entrepreneur Bejay Mulenga.

During the hour-long show, audience members asked if it was time to move on from the "partygate" scandal to focus on the "issues that matter", such as the soaring cost of living and the war in Ukraine.

Some called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign and others defended his actions after he was sanctioned for breaking lockdown rules.

Mr Davey described the rising cost of living as an "emergency" and Mr Ashworth said it is the "most important issue in the country".

Audience members also asked about immigration, misogyny in Westminster and other topics.

The show was filmed and aired on April 28.

To watch the episode, visit www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0016tk6/question-time-2022-28042022







