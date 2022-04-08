News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
BBC Question Time is coming back to Romford this month

Holly Chant

Published: 12:51 PM April 8, 2022
The BBC has announced that its show Question Time, hosted by journalist Fiona Bruce, is coming to Romford

The BBC's topical debate show Question Time is coming to Romford - and it's looking for audience members to quiz a panel of politicians and pundits.

The long-running show sees special guests take questions from members of the public.

It will return later this month, after a short break, with a studio audience from Romford on April 28.

A previous Harold Hill episode in 2014 saw the then education secretary Michael Gove, now the Levelling Up secretary, grilled along with Comedian Jo Brand and former politician Chuka Umunna.

BBC's Question Time sees audience members grill a panel of politicians and pundits

The programme has been filmed at youth and community centre myplace in Dagnam Park twice in the last decade - in 2014 and 2012, when former UKIP leader Nigel Farage made an appearance.

Question Time audience members must apply to be on the show and will be asked to come up with two questions to be considered.

To apply, visit www.bbc.co.uk/send/u39697902 or call 0330 123 9988.

