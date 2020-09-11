News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us

'A tax on relationships': Politicians criticise boundary charge proposal

Michael Cox

Havering politicians have hit out at a proposed boundary charge for people driving into Greater London. The Greater London boundary charge is included within Transport for London's financial sustainability plan, which looks at ways the...

Police appeal after second fatal Rainham collision in less than a week

Michael Cox

Coronavirus

Council campaign calls on residents to take up Covid vaccine

Michael Cox

New City College celebrates successful virtual open day

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Coronavirus

Council report reveals concern that borough's Covid vaccination drive...

Michael Cox

Education News

MP urges government to give more remote learning support for schools

Michael Cox

Education News | Interview

Deputy head: School's teachers have gone 'above and beyond' during Covid...

Michael Cox

Havering Council

Havering Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony to stream online

Adriana Elgueta

Sunflower Suite at Queen's Hospital chosen for this year's Christine...

Cash Boyle

Havering households to be asked to participate in census

Michael Cox

Queen's Hospital

DAB radios donated to Queen's Hospital for those too weak to hold a phone

Adriana Elgueta

People

More than 100 attend first session of gangs awareness workshop run by...

Cash Boyle

Coronavirus

BHRUT thanks families of NHS workers who are keeping service afloat

Cash Boyle

Charity News

Romford MP hails charity's 'extraordinary' work during Covid pandemic

Michael Cox

Netball club in 4,700 mile fundraising challenge to buy tablet for...

Michael Cox

Heritage: Measuring speed of sound at Upminster

Prof Ged Martin

Video

Illegal car meet in Rainham sees 49 fined for Covid breaches

Tom Ambrose

Non-League Football

Hornchurch boss Stimson delighted with home tie against Maidstone United

Jacob Ranson

Cricket

Dan Lawrence looks to build on fine test debut

Jacob Ranson

Technology

Welcome to our new website

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Dagenham & Redbridge FC

Dagenham boss McMahon says 15 minute spell proved costly in Stockport...

Jacob Ranson

West Ham United

West Ham boss Moyes wants his side to show they can compete with the big...

Jacob Ranson

West Ham United

'We're grinding out results' insists West Ham forward Antonio

Jacob Ranson

West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen hails West Ham as they dug deep to seal victory over West Brom

Jacob Ranson

Flooding | Gallery

Havering parks and gardens five feet under water as rivers burst their...

Adriana Elgueta

News

Council campaign calls on residents to take up Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

Michael Cox

Havering Council has launched a campaign which bids to outline the importance of residents taking the Covid-19 vaccine. The Better Days Are Ahead scheme aims to raise awareness of the vaccine and calls on people to get their jabs when...

New City College celebrates successful virtual open day

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Education News

MP urges government to give more remote learning support for schools

Michael Cox

'A tax on relationships': Politicians criticise boundary charge proposal

Michael Cox

Sunflower Suite at Queen's Hospital chosen for this year's Christine...

Cash Boyle

Things to do

Haringey boss Loizou fears they could struggle if they can't open the bar

Jacob Ranson

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou has admitted if they can not operate the bar then it’s worrying times for football clubs at their level, especially themselves. The Coles Park Stadium outfit are returning to action with a friendly against...

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch receives ‘lifeline’ recovery funding

Adriana Elgueta

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

Adriana Elgueta

Video

Remember these Havering Shows?

Lindsay Jones

Temporary mortuary at South Essex crematorium removed

Adriana Elgueta

Sport

Dagenham boss McMahon says 15 minute spell proved costly in Stockport defeat

Dagenham & Redbridge FC

Jacob Ranson

Dagenham &amp; Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was pleased with the overall performance other than small spell in the match which proved costly. Second half strikes from Richie Bennett and Alex Reid inflicted defeat on the Daggers as they fell...

Non-League Football

Hornchurch boss Stimson delighted with home tie against Maidstone United

Jacob Ranson

West Ham United

'We're grinding out results' insists West Ham forward Antonio

Jacob Ranson

Cricket

Dan Lawrence looks to build on fine test debut

Jacob Ranson

West Ham United

Jarrod Bowen hails West Ham as they dug deep to seal victory over West Brom

Jacob Ranson

Lifestyle

Here is your chance to win your very own holiday home for a year

Win

Georgina Taylor

We are joining forces with Richardson's Concierge, situated in Hemsby on the Norfolk coast, to offer you and your family the chance to win your very own holiday home for an entire year. Richardson's Concierge believe that everyone should be...

Missing People

Kenneth More CBE - through the 60s and beyond

Cash Boyle

People

Who was Kenneth More? A journey into the life of the much-loved actor

Cash Boyle

Coronavirus | Promotion

4 ways technology is helping to keep Romford Care Home and its residents...

Lauren Knight

Author Picture Icon

People | Interview

Romford's Paul Hannaford aims to educate two million young people on...

Cash Boyle

