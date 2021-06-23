Six Caribbean businesses to support in Romford
Initially introduced in 2018 and taking place annually on June 22, this year's fourth national Windrush Day marks 73 years since the SS Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury.
The annual event aims to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions that the Windrush generation and their descendants brought and continue to bring to Britain nearly three quarters of a century on.
Here is a round-up of some Caribbean-run business in Romford.
One Love
This family-run catering company in Romford was established in 2009 and brings "authentic Caribbean cuisine” to its customers.
According to its website, it uses the “best ingredients” to allow chefs to perform “their magic”.
All of One Love’s chefs have been trained in the Caribbean and been cooking the cuisine for numerous years.
Maybellin Afro and Caribbean Hair Salon
Located at 50 Charlbury Crescent in Romford, this hair salon specialises in doing afro, European and Caribbean hair. Services available include braiding, micro-ring hair extensions, curly perm and LA-weave.
Mumzy’s Buckpot
This West Indian and Bajan cuisine restaurant also offers delivery.
Located in Rush Green Road, Romford, its lunchtime specials include jerk chicken kebab in roti and jerk wings with sweet potato fries. Bajan cuisine can be pre-ordered and includes dishes such as brown stew fish and conkies, which is sweet and cornmeal-based.
Euclase Hair and Beauty Salon
Offering hair care and nail treatment services while ensuring products are available at an “affordable price”, this hair salon offers afro and European hair services.
Specialising in afro hair, stylist Caryn Liburd told the Recorder: “Windrush Day means a lot to me as my grandma came over to the UK as part of the Windrush Generation. I think it’s a good thing that we celebrate it”.
The salon is in Rush Green Road in Romford.
Beke’s Caterers
Providing “fresh, authentic and bespoke” African and Caribbean gourmet catering services, Romford-based Beke’s is made up of “highly trained” staff that have years of experience in organising and catering for events, according to its website.
Its catering has been used by hotel chains the Hilton, InterContinental and Radisson Blu, to name a few.
OTG Afro Foods
Located in South Street in Romford, this Afro-Caribbean food supermarket sells Caribbean favourite groceries, such as plantain, yams and staples such as fresh Agege bread.