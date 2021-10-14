News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
School to host fireworks display in Brentwood this Guy Fawkes Night

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:56 PM October 14, 2021   
Fireworks

Where can you watch fireworks in Brentwood this year? - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

There will be a fireworks display at Holly Trees Primary School this Guy Fawkes night.

A 15-minute professional display from Fireworks Crazy will start at 7.10pm on Friday, November 5 at the school in Vaughan Williams Way, Warley.

There will be music, food and drinks before the display gets underway.

Alcohol and dogs are both not allowed and all children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Advance tickets cost £7.50 for adults and £2.50 for children, while it's £10 and £5 respectively on the door. The gates open from 6pm onwards.

Further information can be found by visiting ticketsource.co.uk/.

Address: Vaughan Williams Way, Warley, Brentwood CM14 5RY.

Logo Icon