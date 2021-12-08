Festive events and family days out in east London this weekend
- Credit: PA
‘Tis the season for festive fun and family-friendly events aplenty.
From ice skating and wreath-making to a beer festival and market, there is something for everyone this weekend.
So if you fancy braving the rain and cold to get into the Christmas spirit, here are some events across east London on December 11 and 12 to check out.
Winter Wreath Workshop at Valence House
Where: Valence House, Becontree Avenue, Dagenham RM8 3HT
When: Saturday, December 11, 1pm - 4.30pm
As part of a series of festive activities at Valence House in the lead-up to Christmas, learn how to make a winter wreath using products from the garden in this workshop for adults.
Suitable for beginners, the workshops cost £12.50, which includes all resources as well as refreshments.
Booking in advance is essential. Visit the Valence House website for more information and to book.
Fairlop Winter Village, Ilford
Where: Fairlop Waters Country Park, Forest Road, Ilford IG6 3HN
When: Saturday, December 11 to Friday, January 7, 10am - 9pm
Fairlop Winter Village, supported by Redbridge Council, will transform a carpark in Ilford into an ice-rink with capacity for 120 skaters an hour and polar bear skate aids for children.
Most Read
- 1 Hornchurch school puts latest outstanding rating down to 'perfect synergy'
- 2 Woman who 'glued neighbour's door shut' ordered to pay over £600
- 3 Mayor of Havering admitted to hospital with Covid-19
- 4 Wendy's Romford to open tomorrow
- 5 Eight-storey housing and retail development proposed for centre of Romford
- 6 Service users overcharged total of £5m by council accounting 'screw up'
- 7 'Devastated' friends need £36k to help mum with bowel cancer
- 8 Developer submits plan to build 28 houses on rural industrial park
- 9 Plans to cut up to 600 Tube station jobs amid TfL 'funding crisis'
- 10 Police: Blaze in flats with flammable cladding was arson attack
There will also be live entertainment and performances, a Polar Express train which will travel across the site and a Santa’s reindeer ride for small children.
Stalls selling mulled wine and refreshments are also planned, as well as an opportunity to write Santa a letter.
Visit fairlopwintervillage.co.uk for more information and to book tickets.
The Festive Beer Fest at Hackney Bridge
Where: Hackney Bridge, Echo Building, East Bay Lane, Hackney Wick E15 2SJ
When: Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 from noon onwards
Discover the best of local breweries at this food and drink festival next to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
At this family friendly day out, visitors can sample some of the best east London beers alongside delicious food from Hackney Bridge Kitchens food vendors.
Featured breweries include Forest Rd, Mammoth, Howling Hops, 2 Tribes, Lost and Grounded and more.
Hackney Bridge also hosts an outdoor weekend market every Saturday from 9am to 4pm, featuring stalls from local makers and independent businesses.
Christmas Bazaar in Rush Green
Where: Rush Green Community Centre, Rush Green Road, Romford RM7 0LB
When: Saturday, December 11, 1pm - 4pm
This free-to-attend Christmas bazaar is supporting Havering charity St Francis Hospice.
Attendees can meet Father Christmas, take part in a tombola or prize raffles and browse local craft stalls.
Find sweet gifts, personalised decorations and information about local groups while enjoying a day out with the kids.
Visit www.havering.gov.uk/events/event/2518/christmas_bazaar for more information.
Santa Express live in Redbridge
Where: Ilford Town Centre then various locations
When: Saturday, December 11 to Saturday, December 18
Santa and his elves will be taking a break from making and packing gifts to spread some seasonal happiness in Redbridge in the lead up to Christmas.
Beginning in the Ilford Town Centre from 11am to noon on Saturday, the enchanting 30-minute musical shows will have people singing, dancing and clapping to favourite Christmas songs.
Another performance will follow at South Woodford Library from 3pm to 4pm that afternoon, with special guests at both shows.
There will be further performances across the borough until December 18, with the shows supporting the mayor's chosen charity the Redbridge Carers’ Support Service.
Visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/santa2021/ for more information and all locations, dates and times.