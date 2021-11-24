Santa coming to Redbridge is one of a number of events going on in east London this weekend. - Credit: PA

From a photography masterclass to meeting Santa, and everything in between, we've got you covered for events happening across east London this weekend.

Unnecessary Farce

Where: The Little Theatre, Methodist Church Hall, The Drive, Harold Wood, RM3 0DU

When: Thursday, Friday, Saturday - November 25, 26, 27 / 8pm

This production's promotional material promises "an evening of pure escapism...just the thing to lift your spirits!"

Created by the Guildonian Players, this comedy play centres around a police operation to videotape the mayor admitting to embezzling 16 million dollars.

The show lasts around two hours five minutes with a 20 minute interval.

Tickets: guildonian-players.sumup.link/

Portrait Photography Masterclass

Where: Montcalm East, 151-157 City Road, Shoreditch, EC1V 1JH

When: Saturday November 27 / 11am-1pm

This weekend's event is the first in a three-part series for burgeoning photographers.

Hosted by Montcalm East’s resident photographer Harry Adams, the first class will focus on the basics of photography and shooting portraits.

Participants are free to bring their own camera or smartphone.

Tickets: eventbrite.co.uk/e/portrait-photography-masterclass-with-harry-adams-tickets-209174385217

Santa Comes to Redbridge

Where: Redbridge Central Library, Clements Road, Ilford, IG1 1EA

When: Saturday November 27 / 11am-3pm

One of many chances to meet Santa in Redbridge, there will be a number of activities on the day.

Alongside meeting Santa, there will also be Christmas lights crafting between 11.30am-3pm, and Christmas hand painting between 11.30am-12.30pm.

An elf trail also starts from 10am on the day.

Free entry - no tickets required.

Roding Rubbish

Where: Phoenix Pocket Park, 105 Abbey Road, Barking, IG11 7DA

When: Sunday November 28 / 10am-1pm

Those who want to give something back to the community are invited to join a monthly litterpick which takes place at Phoenix Pocket Park.

Litter pickers, gloves and bags will be provided on the day; bring your own if you have them.

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/roding-rubbish-november-litterpick-tickets-182587432927

Supernova London

Where: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, 5 Thornton Street, E20 2AD

When: November 27 / 6pm

A 5km run around the best landmarks of the Olympic Park, including the ArcelorMittal Orbit, London Aquatics Centre and the London Stadium.

Those taking on the Supernova Run are asked to meet at the ArcelorMittal Orbit; no on the day entries will be admitted.

Cost ranges from £19.75-£21.75, with entrants under 15 to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets: supernovarun.com/olympicpark/