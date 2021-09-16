Thing to do: Enjoy the last of summer out in east London this weekend

Published: 10:38 AM September 16, 2021

This Saturday offers a chance for children to learn about some of the 150 species of birds living in Rainham Marshes - Credit: Land & Water

See out the last weekend of the summer in style with the help of our latest selection of activities.

Unlimited pizza, prosecco and pints

When: Saturday, September 18.

Where: Pizza Pilgrims, 12 Hertsmere Road, E14 4AE.

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat extravaganza at Canary Wharf.

Five varieties of pizza are served to your table alongside either Prosecco or Camden Hells (customers are required to stick to one or the other).

Pizza includes vegan and vegetarian options as well as nduja and pepperoni toppings.

Catch a ghost story at Theatre Royal Stratford East

When: Friday, September 17 to Saturday, October 23.

Where: Theatre Royal Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, E15 1BN.

After resuming performances in June, Theatre Royal’s return continues with a revival of Shining City by Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson.

The story centres on a widower, John, as he begins therapy.

The cast includes Brendan Coyle, star of Downton Abbey. Audiences can also enjoy the theatre’s bar, which reopens on September 17.

Explore the themes of unity and community through art

When: Friday, September 17 to Sunday, October 17 (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).

Where: Tower Gallery, Memorial Community Church, 395 Barking Road, E13 8AL.

As part of the Newham Unlocked festival, four local artists use photography, painting and prints to address the themes of unity and community. There is no need to book.

Art and Soul Fest

When: Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 26.

Where: Plashet Park, 325 Plashet Grove, E6 1DQ.

This ten-day event, itself part of the Newham Unlocked festival, showcases a wide range of performing arts and creative workshops, courtesy of Applecart Arts.

Performances will take place on the main stage, across the park itself, in an inflatable bandstand and in three gazebos.

No need to book.

Kids’ Birdwatching Club

When: Saturday, September 18.

Where: RSPB Rainham Marshes, New Tank Hill Road, RM19 1SZ.

Rainham Marshes is home to a variety of wildlife including birds, water voles and dragonflies.

This Saturday offers a chance for children to learn about some of the 150 species of birds living here for all or part of the year.

There is no need to book, but children must be accompanied by an adult.