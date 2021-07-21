What's on across the east London area this weekend

Published: 12:00 PM July 21, 2021

The ninth Best of the Music Fest continues in Valentines Park, Ilford this weekend. - Credit: Ron Jeffries

There is plenty to do in east London this weekend - the first after Covid restrictions lifted on so-called Freedom Day, July 19.

Whether it's an 80s-themed Jenga tournament, a new makers’ market or live music, there's something for everyone.

Here's our guide to some of the things to do across east London on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.

Ultimate Jenga Tournament

On Saturday, Roof East in Stratford is offering a new take on the classic game with its ultimate Jenga Championship.

With feel-good 80s vibes and aerobic dancers, crazy challenges, fantastic prizes (including £500 in cash) and east London drag queen Barbs as the guest host, guests are in for an afternoon of unbridled fun.

UFO Pop-Up Installation

Beavertown Brewery is putting up a UFO installation in Dray Walk Gallery off Brick Lane this Friday and Saturday (July 23 and 24), giving participants the chance to be "beamed up" into space via an optical illusion.

They will also be hosting a music and beer-filled pop-up party, featuring a live DJ, hourly giveaways and free beer.

Opening hours are noon to 8pm both days.

Barking Makers Market

This new market in Barking features almost 30 stalls of food products, handmade goods and giftware from local entrepreneurs and craft makers.

Supported by the government's Reopening High Streets Safely Fund, the market forms part of the council’s plans to encourage people to return to the town centre safely and promote new business ideas.

The Makers Market is planned to run every Tuesday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm in Barking town centre, mainly in the town hall square.

Best of the Music Fest

The next Walled Garden live session of Best of the Music Fest will take place at Valentines Park, Ilford on Sunday.

It continues the free and live programmes presented by Redbridge Music Lounge and the Green Fair Music Club with a line-up of seven acts.

The event runs from 11am to 4.30pm in the Walled Garden beside Valentines Mansion and Gardens in Emerson Road.

Feeding Black: Community, Power and Place exhibit

The Feeding Black: Community, Power and Place exhibit explores the central role food plays in black entrepreneurship and identity in south east London. - Credit: Jonas Martinez / Museum of London

This free, newly-opened display draws on collaborative community collecting to explore the central role food plays in black entrepreneurship and identity in southeast London.

Entrepreneurial food businesses in the area have thrived for many years, providing produce to African and Caribbean communities, with this exhibit spotlighting four of them.

You can find it in the London, sugar and slavery gallery at the Museum of London Docklands in Canary Wharf’s West India Quay.

Arts in the Docks launch

Notting Hill Genesis and Bow Arts are hosting a day of fun and creativity on Saturday, as artists launch new gallery space Art in the Docks at the Royal Albert Wharf development.

There will be free activities for all ages and pop-up events, with chances to get behind the scenes at RAW Labs artist studios and to tour the apartments available in the waterfront development.

Visitors will get an exclusive first look at Art in the Docks’ inaugural show, featuring more than 70 local artists like puppet designer Charlie Tymms and photographer Aidan Brooks.

It takes place at Royal Albert Wharf in Upper Dock Walk from 11am to 5pm.

Soulful Emma Louise live

Hainault artist Soulful Emma Louise (also known as S.E.L.) will perform her first live show in London this year on Sunday.

S.E.L was a part of Jazzie B's Soul II Soul band, touring festivals and huge events around the world before striking out on her solo career.

The singer-songwriter, who has just released her debut album and new single Melodic Harmony, is bringing a full band show to Mi-Soulful Sundays at Boisdale Canary Wharf.