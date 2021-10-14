Christmas 2021: What's happening in Brentwood this festive season?

Published: 2:05 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM October 14, 2021

Check out what's happening in Brentwood this festive season! - Credit: Ken Mears

The festive season is always a source of excitement, but never more so than this year.

Christmas 2021 - in contrast to the last - promises to resemble something approaching the normality we have all craved since Covid-19 struck.

With that in mind, let's look at what's on in Brentwood in the run-up to the big day.

The Essex Festive Gift and Food Show

When: November 6/7

Where: The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN

How much: £7 adults/£6.50 concession/£5 child

Postponed last year due to coronavirus, this much-loved show is set for a triumphant return next month.

Running for over 25 years, the Essex Festive Gift and Food Show boasts hundreds of stands selling everything required to celebrate Christmas in style.

Visit essexfestiveshow.co.uk/ for more information.

Santa Express

When: December 11/12 and 18/19

Where: Barnards Farm, Brentwood Road, West Horndon, CM13 3FY

How much: £20 per person plus booking fee (adult or child)

Father Christmas will be visiting the Barnards Miniature Railway to hand out presents to children.

A steam-hauled Santa ​Express Train will take guests through woodland and over the Mardyke stream to the Belvedere Station where Santa and his Elf will be waiting.

People are asked to arrive 45 minutes before their train departure time.

Visit barnardsfarm.eu/welcome/ for more information.

The Brentwood Theatre - Christmas Shows

When: From December 18 onwards

Where: 15 Shenfield Road, Brentwood, CM15 8AG

How much: Varying prices from £5 to £12.

There are three shows playing at the Brentwood Theatre during the festive period, starting with The Night Before Christmas on December 18.

This recurring event - produced by Brentwood Theatre - will run right up until Christmas Eve across multiple screenings. Tickets for these performances is £10-£12.

A one-off showing of Home Alone will also take place at the theatre on December 18 at 6pm. This costs £5.

On December 19, musical lovers can take in a special screening of White Christmas at 8pm for £5.

Visit brentwood-theatre.co.uk/ for more information.