Things to do in east London this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:29 AM December 1, 2021
Bow Market event on Sunday December 5 at Bow Arts Courtyard, 183 Bow Road

The Bow Arts' Winter Market is one of many events happening across east London this weekend - Credit: Rob Harris

Your weekly round-up of what's happening across east London this weekend, which has an understandably festive feel.

Collier Row’s Candyland Christmas

Where: The Chigwell Window Centre, Chase Cross Road, RM5 3PJ

When: Friday December 3 / 4-8pm

Collier Row will be transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with Santa’s reindeer, live entertainment and a crafts fayre at the community centre.

The grotto will be based at the Chigwell Window Centre in Chase Cross Road. 

This event has been created by the Collier Row Community Group alongside headline sponsors The Chigwell Group.

Further information: @CollierRowCommunityGroup on Facebook.

Christmas Artists’ Open Studios

Where: Valentines Mansion & Gardens, Emerson Road, Ilford, IG1 4XA

When: Sunday December 5 / 10.30am-4pm

This event will showcase a range of original artworks and handcrafted gifts from local creators.

There will be paintings, fused glass, stained glass, basketry, textiles and more at the event, which will also offer minced pies and mulled wine.

Further information: visionrcl.org.uk/event/christmas-artists-open-studios/

Christmas Artists’ Open Studios in Ilford event

An example of the handcrafted gifts that will be on display at the Christmas Artists’ Open Studios in Ilford - Credit: Vision RCL

Bow Arts' Winter Market  

Where: Bow Arts Courtyard, 183 Bow Road, E3 2SJ

When: Sunday December 5 / 11am-4pm

The Bow Arts Winter Market offers an opportunity to buy unique, locally-made artworks such as ceramic vases, original prints and hand-made jewellery.

Alongside the festive stalls, there will be a free art workshop for families and kids.

There will be 25 stalls to explore in total, with delicious treats from Bow Arts’ Nunnery Café also set to be on sale.

Further information: bowarts.org/ facebook.com/bowarts

Christmas Food Bank

Where: West Ham Park, 171a Ham Park Road, E7 9LE

When: Sunday December 5 / 1-3pm

Friends of West Ham Park will be collecting food for Newham foodbanks, with coffee, tinned chopped tomatoes and tinned veg  listed among the most-required items.

Alongside the collection, there will also be a cracker trail to mark the start of the festive season.

The group will also be collecting toys for children who may otherwise go without.

Further information: facebook.com/events/west-ham-park/christmas-food-bank/1087726295100195/

Switching on the Christmas Lights

Where: George Lane Roundabout, South Woodford, E18 

When: Friday December 3 / 4pm

Characters from the panto at Redbridge Drama Centre will switch the lights on, with this event also set to boast a brass band, choir singing and a churros stand.

Hosted by the South Woodford Society, invitees include MPs Iain Duncan Smith and Wes Streeting, alongside Redbridge mayor councillor Roy Emmett.

No tickets required.

Further information: @Southwoodfordsociety on Facebook.

