Plan your weekend with our what's on guide for east London

Published: 9:10 AM September 3, 2021

A TikTok dance class at Roof East - led by Tarek Khwiss - is one of many things to do across east London this weekend. - Credit: Roof East

Although summer may have nearly come to an end, there's still plenty happening in east London this coming weekend.

Whether it's an event celebrating young people coming out of lockdown, a street art walking tour, or a TikTok dance class, the first weekend of September has something for everyone.

Here's our guide to some of the things to do across east London on Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5.

Thank YOUth Music Event

When: Sunday, September 5/11am-4pm

You may also want to watch:

Where: Romford Market, RM1 3ER

Cost: Free

Intended to celebrate young people coming out of lockdown, this mini festival will centre around youth performances - mixed in with music from DJ Pebz.

A full list of artists can be found on the council's website.

Street Art Walking Tour

When: Saturday and Sunday, September 4/5/11am and 3.30pm

Where: Shoreditch High Street Station, Braithwaite Street, E1 6PJ

Cost: Free

This street art tour aims to take people back in time to see how the areas around Brick Lane - once home to Jack the Ripper’s victims - became a must-see in London.

Free street art walking tours will be taking place in and around Shoreditch this weekend. - Credit: Transworld Publishers

TikTok Dance Class

When: Saturday, September 4/3pm-3.45pm

Where: Roof East, Great Eastern Road, E15 1BB

Cost: £10

Hosted by Pineapple Dance Studios, this 45-minute class will be led by TikTok influencer Tarek Khwiss.

All proceeds raised will be going to homeless charity Centrepoint.

Family Fun Day

When: Saturday, September 4/11am-3pm

Where: SPACE Ilford, 10 Oakfield Rd, IG1 1ZJ

Cost: Free

Held in the gallery as part of new community exhibition Reflections of care, people are invited to attend the free textile workshop and create their own artwork.

There will also be a chance to meet the artists involved in producing the exhibition.

Read more: Ilford art gallery re-opens for first time since Covid pandemic began

There will be a Family Fun Day at SPACE Ilford on Saturday (September 4). - Credit: Roy Chacko

Open House Festival

When: September 4-12

Where: Various locations across east London

Cost: Free

This year's festival will see a series of events take place at some of the capital's most impressive landmarks.

It is organised by Open City, a charity which strives to make London and its architecture more open and accessible to all.

We've picked out a small selection of what's on across east London.

Havering: Havering Museum

Redbridge: Christ Church

Barking and Dagenham: Gaia at Barking Riverside

Tower Hamlets: Canary Crooners

Newham: Abbey Mills Pumping Station







