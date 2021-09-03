Plan your weekend with our what's on guide for east London
- Credit: Roof East
Although summer may have nearly come to an end, there's still plenty happening in east London this coming weekend.
Whether it's an event celebrating young people coming out of lockdown, a street art walking tour, or a TikTok dance class, the first weekend of September has something for everyone.
Here's our guide to some of the things to do across east London on Saturday and Sunday, September 4 and 5.
Thank YOUth Music Event
When: Sunday, September 5/11am-4pm
You may also want to watch:
Where: Romford Market, RM1 3ER
Cost: Free
Intended to celebrate young people coming out of lockdown, this mini festival will centre around youth performances - mixed in with music from DJ Pebz.
A full list of artists can be found on the council's website.
Most Read
- 1 Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
- 2 Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals
- 3 Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub
- 4 Pub confirms three incidents over bank holiday - one unrelated to venue
- 5 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
- 6 Romford cabbie visiting Afghanistan speaks out on becoming caught in crisis
- 7 New Post Office opening in Gidea Park
- 8 Woman and child rescued from Romford flat fire
- 9 End of an Elm Park era as popular retailer closes after 38 years
- 10 Rainham teen wins silver medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Street Art Walking Tour
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 4/5/11am and 3.30pm
Where: Shoreditch High Street Station, Braithwaite Street, E1 6PJ
Cost: Free
This street art tour aims to take people back in time to see how the areas around Brick Lane - once home to Jack the Ripper’s victims - became a must-see in London.
TikTok Dance Class
When: Saturday, September 4/3pm-3.45pm
Where: Roof East, Great Eastern Road, E15 1BB
Cost: £10
Hosted by Pineapple Dance Studios, this 45-minute class will be led by TikTok influencer Tarek Khwiss.
All proceeds raised will be going to homeless charity Centrepoint.
Family Fun Day
When: Saturday, September 4/11am-3pm
Where: SPACE Ilford, 10 Oakfield Rd, IG1 1ZJ
Cost: Free
Held in the gallery as part of new community exhibition Reflections of care, people are invited to attend the free textile workshop and create their own artwork.
There will also be a chance to meet the artists involved in producing the exhibition.
Read more: Ilford art gallery re-opens for first time since Covid pandemic began
Open House Festival
When: September 4-12
Where: Various locations across east London
Cost: Free
This year's festival will see a series of events take place at some of the capital's most impressive landmarks.
It is organised by Open City, a charity which strives to make London and its architecture more open and accessible to all.
We've picked out a small selection of what's on across east London.
Havering: Havering Museum
Redbridge: Christ Church
Barking and Dagenham: Gaia at Barking Riverside
Tower Hamlets: Canary Crooners
Newham: Abbey Mills Pumping Station