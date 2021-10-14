What's on in east London this weekend?
- Credit: Google Maps
There's lots going on in east London this weekend as we approach the mid-October mark.
Whether you're looking to take in a play, listen to some of the classic hits from the last few decades, or watch parkour in motion, there's something on our list for you.
Here's our guide to some of the things to do across east London this coming weekend, October 15-17.
Shining City
Where: Theatre Royal Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, E15 1BN
You may also want to watch:
When: Friday, October 15, 7.30pm and Saturday, October 16, 2.30pm/7.30pm
Cost: £10-£35
Most Read
- 1 ‘It stinks’: Hornchurch family's shock at sewage repeatedly flooding new home
- 2 Traffic near the Dartford Crossing builds as Insulate Britain block M25
- 3 Asian Curry Awards: Romford eatery makes longlist
- 4 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
- 5 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 6 Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations
- 7 Women targeted in string of mobile phone thefts at Romford nightclub
- 8 'Accident waiting to happen': Neighbours on 'traffic carnage' around school
- 9 87-room care home on Ardleigh Green college site granted permission
- 10 Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated
This is the poignant story of a widower consumed by grief, who explores his loss through speaking with a former priest-turned-psychologist.
Shining City is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson.
Finders Keepers
Where: Romford United Services Social Club, 28 Mawney Road, RM7 7HB
When: Saturday, October 16, 7pm
Cost: £6
This three-piece band will be playing all the favourites, starting from the 1960s right through to the 2000s.
Doors from 5pm, with the bar open until 10pm.
On Edge by Justice in Motion
Where: Ken Aston Square, 140 High Street, IG6 2EA
When: Saturday, October 16, 1pm/4pm
Cost: Free
This outdoor arts event intends to tell a moving story about the existence of slavery today through a combination of theatre and parkour.
On Edge is coming to Redbridge courtesy of a partnership between the council's culture and leisure wing and the Without Walls and the Circulate consortiums.
RE:INSPIRE at The Wilds
Where: The Wilds Ecology Centre, Northgate Road, Barking, IG11 0AN
When: Saturday, October 16, 10am-4pm
Cost: Free
Every One Every Day is hosting a day of special talks with a particular focus on initiatives that are working to tackle biodiversity, waste and the climate crisis.
Organisations such as Barking Riverside London, Thames21 and River Roding Trust will be in attendance.
BLC Comedy Night
Where: Kobi Nazrul Centre, 30 Hanbury St, E1 6QR
When: Saturday, October 16, 6pm-9pm
Cost: £6.50
Brick Lane Circle’s new monthly comedy night will feature Edinburgh/HBO star Darius Davies with The Impish Scribe.
Hosted by MC Asif Baul, Sharlin Jahan, Gbemi Oladipo and Ollie Fox complete the lineup.