What's on in east London this weekend?

Published: 9:35 AM October 14, 2021

Taking in the play Shining City at the Theatre Royal Stratford East is just one of a number of things to do in east London this weekend.

There's lots going on in east London this weekend as we approach the mid-October mark.

Whether you're looking to take in a play, listen to some of the classic hits from the last few decades, or watch parkour in motion, there's something on our list for you.

Here's our guide to some of the things to do across east London this coming weekend, October 15-17.

Shining City

Where: Theatre Royal Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, E15 1BN

When: Friday, October 15, 7.30pm and Saturday, October 16, 2.30pm/7.30pm

Cost: £10-£35

This is the poignant story of a widower consumed by grief, who explores his loss through speaking with a former priest-turned-psychologist.

Shining City is written by Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson.

Finders Keepers

Where: Romford United Services Social Club, 28 Mawney Road, RM7 7HB

When: Saturday, October 16, 7pm

Cost: £6

This three-piece band will be playing all the favourites, starting from the 1960s right through to the 2000s.

Doors from 5pm, with the bar open until 10pm.

On Edge by Justice in Motion

Where: Ken Aston Square, 140 High Street, IG6 2EA

When: Saturday, October 16, 1pm/4pm

Cost: Free

This outdoor arts event intends to tell a moving story about the existence of slavery today through a combination of theatre and parkour.

On Edge is coming to Redbridge courtesy of a partnership between the council's culture and leisure wing and the Without Walls and the Circulate consortiums.

RE:INSPIRE at The Wilds

Where: The Wilds Ecology Centre, Northgate Road, Barking, IG11 0AN

When: Saturday, October 16, 10am-4pm

Cost: Free

Every One Every Day is hosting a day of special talks with a particular focus on initiatives that are working to tackle biodiversity, waste and the climate crisis.

Organisations such as Barking Riverside London, Thames21 and River Roding Trust will be in attendance.

BLC Comedy Night

Where: Kobi Nazrul Centre, 30 Hanbury St, E1 6QR

When: Saturday, October 16, 6pm-9pm

Cost: £6.50

Brick Lane Circle’s new monthly comedy night will feature Edinburgh/HBO star Darius Davies with The Impish Scribe.

Hosted by MC Asif Baul, Sharlin Jahan, Gbemi Oladipo and Ollie Fox complete the lineup.