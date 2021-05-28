Things to do in and around Romford this Bank Holiday weekend
If you're stuck for ideas of things to do this Bank Holiday weekend around Romford, look no further.
We've compiled a list of days out, events and activities to keep the whole family entertained.
Dinosaurs Unleashed
Old MacDonald's Farm and Fun Park, Weald Rd, Brentwood CM14 5AY
Meet Baxter the T-Rex and even some Dino Babies at Old MacDonald's this half-term.
Shows, story-time and a Dino Trail are on offer from Saturday, May 29 until June 6.
Free Circuit Class
Romford and Gidea Park RFC, Crowlands, Crow Lane, Romford, RM7 0EP
Romford and Gidea Park RFC is hosting a free circuit class this Saturday (May 29) at 9.30am.
It is open to all ages and abilities, and children are invited to play on the nearby fields during the class.
You don't need to book.
Antiques and vintage fair
The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Essex, CM15 9NN
The Brentwood Centre Fair has been going since 1993 and it's back this Bank Holiday.
The fair will be held on May 30 and 3, and ticket admission costs from £3 to £4.50.
Pages Wood walk and family yoga
Pages Wood, Hall Lane, Upminster, RM14 1TT
Part of the Tales of the Fanns festival, this circular nature walk finishes with a yoga session in the woods.
The free walk covers three miles and is from 10am to 12pm on May 30.
Saturday Night Entertainment with Sammy Jo
North Romford Community Centre, Clockhouse Lane, Romford, RM5 3QJ
North Romford Community Centre is hosting a musical treat on May 29, with a performance by Sammy Jo.
The show kicks off at 7pm.
Collier Row Bootsale
Whalebone Lane, Romford, RM6 5RD
The popular bootsale is back this on May 30, with gates opening at 5pm.
Sellers can arrive from 5am - cars cost £12 and vans cost £15.
Entry for shoppers is free. No need to book, just turn up.