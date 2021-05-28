News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do

Things to do in and around Romford this Bank Holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:09 PM May 28, 2021   
Items for sale at the Classic Car Boot Sale in King's Cross, north London.

There's lots going on this Bank Holiday around Romford - Credit: PA

If you're stuck for ideas of things to do this Bank Holiday weekend around Romford, look no further.

We've compiled a list of days out, events and activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Dinosaurs Unleashed
Old MacDonald's Farm and Fun Park, Weald Rd, Brentwood CM14 5AY

Old MacDonald's

Old MacDonald's Farm and Fun Park have a week of dinosaur activities on offer over the Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Old MacDonald's Farm and Fun Park

Meet Baxter the T-Rex and even some Dino Babies at Old MacDonald's this half-term.

Shows, story-time and a Dino Trail are on offer from Saturday, May 29 until June 6.

goat

Pet the animals at Brentwood's Old MacDonald's Farm and Fun Park - Credit: Sally Patterson

Free Circuit Class
Romford and Gidea Park RFC, Crowlands, Crow Lane, Romford, RM7 0EP

Romford and Gidea Park RFC is hosting a free circuit class this Saturday (May 29) at 9.30am.

You may also want to watch:

It is open to all ages and abilities, and children are invited to play on the nearby fields during the class.

You don't need to book.

Antiques and vintage fair
The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Essex, CM15 9NN

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford householders warned over property-damaging invasive bamboo
  2. 2 Teenagers arrested in Romford after reports of alleged antisocial behaviour
  3. 3 Full class of Havering students make history with university offers
  1. 4 Romford shooting officer: 'I honestly believed I was going to be killed'
  2. 5 'We just want to find our forever home': Romford family speak out about temporary housing
  3. 6 New team to keep people safe at weekends coming to Romford
  4. 7 Student to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice with 12-inch haircut
  5. 8 Flat-owners faced £2m bill after being wrongly told cladding was unsafe
  6. 9 Things to do in and around Romford this Bank Holiday weekend
  7. 10 Witness denies comments in police statement at Romford shooting inquest

The Brentwood Centre Fair has been going since 1993 and it's back this Bank Holiday.

The fair will be held on May 30 and 3, and ticket admission costs from £3 to £4.50.

People looking at antiques displayed on a stall of Portobello Road Market, Notting Hill, London.

Check out the antiques market in Brentwood - Credit: PA

Pages Wood walk and family yoga
Pages Wood, Hall Lane, Upminster, RM14 1TT

Part of the Tales of the Fanns festival, this circular nature walk finishes with a yoga session in the woods.

The free walk covers three miles and is from 10am to 12pm on May 30.

Saturday Night Entertainment with Sammy Jo
North Romford Community Centre, Clockhouse Lane, Romford, RM5 3QJ

North Romford Community Centre is hosting a musical treat on May 29, with a performance by Sammy Jo.

The show kicks off at 7pm.

Sammy Jo

Sammy Jo will be performing this weekend - Credit: North Romford Community Centre

Collier Row Bootsale
Whalebone Lane, Romford, RM6 5RD

The popular bootsale is back this on May 30, with gates opening at 5pm.

Sellers can arrive from 5am - cars cost £12 and vans cost £15.

Entry for shoppers is free. No need to book, just turn up.




Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Retail

Ex-Romford Debenhams staff join legal action over redundancy process

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick A

Opinion

Markets, libraries, roller skating: what should replace Debenhams?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Business | Special Report

What is the future for Romford's former Debenhams store?

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Metropolitan Police

Collier Row father shot by police had 'fake gun', inquest hears

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus