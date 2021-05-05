Romford cinemas announce reopening plans after lockdown

Published: 11:39 AM May 5, 2021

Cinemas are allowed to reopen on May 17 - Credit: Marcus Hessenberg Photography London/ Vue

Romford cinemas will be reopening on May 17 for the first time in months as the national lockdown eases.

Vue Romford and Premiere Cinemas will be welcoming back customers as part of stage three of the government's lockdown lifting roadmap.

Romford cinemas can reopen to film-lovers on May 17 - Credit: Marcus Hessenberg Photography London/ Vue

General manager of Vue Romford, Daniel Surridge, said: “In a year marked by restrictions on our daily lives, the importance of escapism has never been stronger.

"After the best part of a year at home, we know that families in Romford and entertainment fans are craving safe out-of-home experiences like never before – cinema provides that unique experience of being able to truly immerse yourself in a great story."

Premiere Cinemas is in the Liberty Shopping Centre and Vue Romford is in The Brewery.