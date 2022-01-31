Valentine's Day: Five things to do in north and east London

Things to do

Things to do for Valentine's Day in north and east London - Credit: Häagen-Dazs/Homeslice

As we finally say goodbye to January, love is in the air across the capital.

Valentine's Day - February 16 - is fast approaching, and there's plenty going on in London to mark the special day.

Here's a round-up of events on and around Valentine's Day, including dog walks, candle-lit dinners and performances.

Dress up your pup for a Valentine's Day walk, Hampstead

Where: The Garden Gate, 14 South End Road, NW3 2QE

When: February 13, 11am to 2pm

All Dogs Matter is hosting a Valentine's Day walk in Hampstead - Credit: All Dogs Matter

Animal charity All Dogs Matter is hosting a Valentine’s Day dog walk on Hampstead Heath.

As well as getting some fresh air, attendees can also browse stalls to buy the perfect gift for their human or doggy valentine.

There will be prizes for best dressed dogs, and all proceeds support the charity's rescue and rehoming work.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, and children can attend for free.

Devour a heart-shaped ice-cream pizza, Shoreditch

Where: Homeslice Shoreditch, 374-378 Old Street, EC1V 9LT

When: February 10 to February 20

Häagen-Dazs and pizza chain Homeslice have teamed up this Valentine's Day - Credit: Häagen-Dazs/ Homeslice

Ice-cream connoisseurs Häagen-Dazs and Homeslice, one of London's most popular pizza joints, have teamed up this Valentine's Day to create a very special pizza.

The limited edition sweet doughy treat comes with a chocolate hazelnut base, topped with fresh strawberries, white chocolate shards, dulce de leche sauce and scoops of ice-cream.

The new Häagen-Dazs pizza will be available at all five of Homeslice’s restaurants, including in Shoreditch, the City, Marylebone, Covent Garden, White City and on Deliveroo and Supper London.

Find love at a singles' party, Brentwood

Where: Holiday Inn Brentwood, Brook Street, CM14 5NF

When: February 12, 7pm to 10pm

Not strictly London, but special singles event deserves a mention, as it may offer the perfect way to find love this Valentine's Day.

Guests can enjoy a live jazz band, buffet, champagne and even a red carpet.

Dress code is red and white only, and the best dressed man and woman will be crowned.

Find out more here.

Laugh your socks off at a comedy show, Bethnal Green

Where: Rich Mix Theatre, 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, E1 6LA

When: February 12, 7.30pm to 10pm

Lovers and Friends comedy show is coming to Bethnal Green - Credit: Lovers and Friends

Comedy duo Ashley J and DJ B-Radz are hosting comedy show Lovers and Friends.

This interactive comedy show "celebrates and disrespects love all at the same time".

Also on the line-up are father and son dance act Kenrick "H20" Sandy MBE and Kenyah Sandy and Monochrome.

Tickets are available at: richmix.org.uk

Tuck into a three-course meal and cocktails, Dalston

Where: The Dalston, 13 Bradbury Street, N16 8JN

When: February 11 to February 14

This Dalston cocktail bar is offering a special menu this Valentine's Day.

For £60, couples can enjoy a starter, main course, pudding and cocktails, with vegan and vegetarian options available.

Tickets are available here.