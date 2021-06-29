News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Upminster teacher to celebrate business milestone with Pilates event

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:32 PM June 29, 2021   
Pilates class

Kim offers online classes for chair-based Pilates, sculpt & tone, back rehab and classic Pilates as well as one-to-one sessions. - Credit: AJP Photography

An Upminster-based Pilates teacher is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her business with an event in Whitechapel. 

Established on July 22 in 2020, Pilates Core UK founder Kim Karlsson will be hosting Knees Up - a social get together with “free-flowing” prosecco and the chance to get fit with studio-based Pilates.  

Due to undergoing spine surgery after the birth of her first child, which resulted in her giving up a career teaching dance, Kim wanted to share her knowledge to help others.  

The mother-of-two found Pilates to be the best cure for her back pain. 

The 35-year-old said: “I wanted something I could bring my friends to, who weren't necessarily Pilates heads - I didn't want them to be intimidated or bored by heavy anatomy talk."

The event aims to be fun while showing people the “huge benefits” of Pilates and will be held in X+why's People’s Mission Hall in Whitechapel on July 22 from 6.15pm to 9pm.  

Find out more here.



