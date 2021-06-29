Upminster teacher to celebrate business milestone with Pilates event
- Credit: AJP Photography
An Upminster-based Pilates teacher is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her business with an event in Whitechapel.
Established on July 22 in 2020, Pilates Core UK founder Kim Karlsson will be hosting Knees Up - a social get together with “free-flowing” prosecco and the chance to get fit with studio-based Pilates.
Due to undergoing spine surgery after the birth of her first child, which resulted in her giving up a career teaching dance, Kim wanted to share her knowledge to help others.
The mother-of-two found Pilates to be the best cure for her back pain.
The 35-year-old said: “I wanted something I could bring my friends to, who weren't necessarily Pilates heads - I didn't want them to be intimidated or bored by heavy anatomy talk."
The event aims to be fun while showing people the “huge benefits” of Pilates and will be held in X+why's People’s Mission Hall in Whitechapel on July 22 from 6.15pm to 9pm.
