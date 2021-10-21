Published: 1:48 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM October 21, 2021

Immerse yourself in a rainbow at Royal Docks festival - Credit: Royal Docks Originals

With spooky season firmly upon us, there's plenty of choice in terms of things to do across east London this weekend.

Let's take a look at what's on as we approach the winter months.

Halloween at the Tower of London

Where: The Tower of London

When: From Saturday - October 23 - until the end of the month

How much: Adults £29.90, children £14.90 age 5-15, concessions £24

The spirits in the Tower of London have been inadvertently released this Halloween and are roaming the legendary royal castle fortress.

The Ghost Raiders team is on the case, but needs help to defeat the spooks and save The Tower.

This day of code-breaking clues and problem-solving is suitable for those aged 8-14.

Don't get spooked... get into the spirit of Hallowe'en and save the Tower of London - Credit: Royal Palaces

Royal Docks Rainbows

Where: Opposite Perky Blenders, 1 Dock Road

When: Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday between 10am-6pm; Friday and Saturday between 11am-9pm (until October 31)

How much: Free

Royal Docks Rainbows is a multisensory experience with wizards Bompas and Parr creating the world’s first rainbow you can interact with.

Part of the Royal Docks Originals Festival, a huge rainbow will shine over Royal Victoria Dock twice a day when the sun’s out.

Another feature of the festival is that adventurers can take a trip around the docks to see the Millennium Mills and SS Robin up close.

Those trips are running on October 23 and 30 from 10am-4pm (with the last ride between 4-4.30pm).

To attend, go to Royal Docks Adventure at 1012 Dockside Road.

Black History Month - Barking

Where: The Broadway

When: 5pm - Saturday October 23

How much: £15 (£20 on the door)

Guest speakers, performers and poets will be on stage in Barking as part of a celebratory showcase organised by the Excel Women’s Centre.

Black History Month - London Docklands

Where: Museum of London Docklands

When: October 23-31

How much: Free

This digital trail explores the stories of black Londoners in history; through their words, learn how they have shaped the capital we see today.

Exhibition at the Galleria Balmain

Where: 188 Shoreditch High Street

When: From 10am-8pm everyday except Sunday (11am-4pm) - until November 7

How much: Free

This pop-up art display will see artists exhibiting across a range of forms such as sculptures, photography, jewellery, pen and ink and painting.

Gallery owner Colin Taylor said: “Artists like everyone have suffered from the pandemic. I wanted to give them the chance to show their work in public following lockdowns, disruption and isolation.”