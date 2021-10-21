News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do

What's on across East London this weekend?

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 1:48 PM October 21, 2021    Updated: 2:10 PM October 21, 2021
Immerse yourself in a rainbow at Royal Docks festival

Immerse yourself in a rainbow at Royal Docks festival - Credit: Royal Docks Originals

With spooky season firmly upon us, there's plenty of choice in terms of things to do across east London this weekend.

Let's take a look at what's on as we approach the winter months.

Halloween at the Tower of London

Where: The Tower of London 

When: From Saturday - October 23 - until the end of the month

You may also want to watch:

How much: Adults £29.90, children £14.90 age 5-15, concessions £24 

The spirits in the Tower of London have been inadvertently released this Halloween and are roaming the legendary royal castle fortress. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Consultations open on rolling out school streets to 12 new sites
  2. 2 Harold Hill 18-year-old given suspended sentence for ATM robberies
  3. 3 Coffee shop apologises for 'mis-post' offering kitten as Christmas prize
  1. 4 'Cheating surge': Dating site reveals how many people are having affairs in your area
  2. 5 Romford MP slams Crossrail delay as it will miss Queen's platinum jubilee
  3. 6 Cabinet to vote on proposed changes to how housing is allocated in Havering
  4. 7 Future of bus route hangs in the balance as consultation ends
  5. 8 Man charged with multiple child exploitation offences to stand trial
  6. 9 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
  7. 10 Shaken Not Stirred: James Bond fan co-founds group and brings thousands of 007 lovers together

The Ghost Raiders team is on the case, but needs help to defeat the spooks and save The Tower.

This day of code-breaking clues and problem-solving is suitable for those aged 8-14.

Don't get spooked... get into the spirit of Hallowe'en and save the Tower of London

Don't get spooked... get into the spirit of Hallowe'en and save the Tower of London - Credit: Royal Palaces

Royal Docks Rainbows

Where: Opposite Perky Blenders, 1 Dock Road

When: Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday between 10am-6pm; Friday and Saturday between 11am-9pm (until October 31)

How much: Free

Royal Docks Rainbows is a multisensory experience with wizards Bompas and Parr creating the world’s first rainbow you can interact with.  

Part of the Royal Docks Originals Festival, a huge rainbow will shine over Royal Victoria Dock twice a day when the sun’s out.

Another feature of the festival is that adventurers can take a trip around the docks to see the Millennium Mills and SS Robin up close. 

Those trips are running on October 23 and 30 from 10am-4pm (with the last ride between 4-4.30pm).

To attend, go to Royal Docks Adventure at 1012 Dockside Road.

Black History Month - Barking

Where: The Broadway

When: 5pm - Saturday October 23 

How much: £15 (£20 on the door)

Guest speakers, performers and poets will be on stage in Barking as part of a celebratory showcase organised by the Excel Women’s Centre.

Black History Month - London Docklands

Where: Museum of London Docklands

When: October 23-31

How much: Free

This digital trail explores the stories of black Londoners in history; through their words, learn how they have shaped the capital we see today.

Exhibition at the Galleria Balmain 

Where: 188 Shoreditch High Street

When: From 10am-8pm everyday except Sunday (11am-4pm) - until November 7

How much: Free

This pop-up art display will see artists exhibiting across a range of forms such as sculptures, photography, jewellery, pen and ink and painting.

Gallery owner Colin Taylor said: “Artists like everyone have suffered from the pandemic. I wanted to give them the chance to show their work in public following lockdowns, disruption and isolation.”

East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New training ground

West Ham United

West Ham free to build new training facility as council approves plans

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Do you recognise this man?

Man 'wraps metal chain around woman's neck' in Hornchurch park attack

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Two men were taken to Queen's Hospital after a van overturned on the A13 this morning

Plane crash in Upminster sees man taken to hospital as a priority

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Jesy Nelson arrives at Global's studios in Leicester Square, London, to support Global's Make Some N

Romford celebrity scandals: Stars who hit headlines for the wrong reasons

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon