As the days get shorter, colder and drearier, there's plenty going on across east London to lift your spirits this weekend (November 13-14).

Get active with a cycle across Newham, tuck into fresh produce in Victoria Park or test your musical knowledge in Romford's legendary music quiz.

Food Market, Victoria Park

Where: The Nightwalk, Victoria Park, E2 9JW

When: Sunday November 14, 10am - 4pm

You may also want to watch:

East London’s iconic food market is back, with seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables, organic meat, cakes, cheese, flowers and craft beer among the things on offer.

Award-winning street food is also available, with shoppers also to be treated to live music as they stroll the stalls. as well as live music to enjoy as you shop. Organised by The Good Market Company, this farmer’s market is a must-visit.

COP26 Bike Ride, Newham

Where: The View Tube, Marshgate Lane, E15 2PJ

When: Sunday November 14, 10am

Newham Cyclists is hosting a 12 mile ride through east London, organised in conjunction with GoParks to mark COP26. The mainly off-road route will travel through Greenway, Beckton Parks, the Royal Docks, Leaway, and Cody Dock.

Organisers say it is suitable for those who wish to increase their confidence in riding a bike but not suitable for minors or vulnerable adults.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/newham-ride-in-partnership-with-goparks-tickets-203247517797?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Cycle through east London with Newham Cyclists to mark COP26 - Credit: PA

East End walk, Whitechapel

Where: Whitechapel Gallery, 77-82 Whitechapel High Street, E1 7QX

When: Saturday November 13, 2.30pm

The East End is home to stories of immigration, fascinating street art, diverse street food, fashion and music. On the A Ball of Chalk walking tour, an expert guide will tell you all about the characters who made this area what it is.

From Jewish immigrants to Bengali refugees, “these are the stories of extraordinary ‘ordinary’ people”.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/a-ball-of-chalk-small-group-east-end-walk-tickets-198880495917?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Music Quiz Night, Romford

Where: Main Hall, St Michael’s Church, Main Road, RM2 5EL

When: Saturday November 13, 8pm

After months of Zoom quizzes during lockdown, these iconic Havering Music Makers Quiz Nights are finally in-person once again.

Tickets are £7 each, and guests can bring their own tipple or buy soft drinks and refreshments at the venue.



Tickets: Email paula@haveringmusicmakers.co.uk to book a table or book directly at https://haveringmusicmakers.co.uk/tickets

Diwali Gala, Ilford

Where: Coliseum Suite, 300-310 High Road, Ilford, IG1 1QW

When: Saturday November 13, 7pm

This Diwali event is the perfect night out for the whole family. The London Diwali Gala includes live entertainment, a flame performer, fireworks, glitter artist and a more.

Guests are invited to “dress to impress”, with black tie and cocktail dresses encouraged.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-diwali-gala-festival-of-lights-with-dinner-dance-fireworks-tickets-188303590107

Join Ilford's Diwali celebrations at a special gala dinner - Credit: PA



