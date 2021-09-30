What's on in east London this weekend?

Published: 9:32 AM September 30, 2021

From greyhound racing to visiting a nightclub or a free exhibition, there's something for everyone to do in east London this weekend.

Going to the dogs

Coral Romford Greyhound Stadium - Credit: Romford Greyhound Stadium

There are races on Friday, Saturday and into next week at Coral Romford Greyhound Stadium in London Road, Romford.

This venue dates back to 1929 and, in years gone by, has even seen cheetahs racing around the track - with varied success.

Its 90th anniversary in 2019 coincided with a £10 million refurbishment, which saw a new restaurant, three bars and on-site betting facilities added to its offering.

A 'scandalous' night at Faces

On Friday, October 1, from 10pm to 3am, the club in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill is putting on a "scandalous" night of fresh house beats, RnB vibes and resident DJs.

Faces, which describes itself as "the most talked about club outside of the West End", temporarily closed last year for renovations, which included an illuminated sign on the front of the building and a glass frontage and entrance, fit with roller shutters.

The nightclub's planning permission was approved in December 2019.

Let the good times roll

Hollywood Bowl in Dagenham is in Cook Road - Credit: Archant

Boasting 20 bowling lanes, family-friendly Hollywood Bowl Dagenham in Cook Road, Dagenham is open 10am to 12am on Saturday and 10am to 11pm on Sunday.

You can even be treated like a celebrity in one of the venue's VIP lanes, which boast comfy seats and private bowling.

The former Namco Funscape reopened as Hollywood Bowl following a major £500,000 refurbishment in 2017. There was even a Marilyn Monroe lookalike at the reopening.

Ticket prices vary.

Theaster Gates: A Clay Sermon

This exhibition will take place in Whitechapel Gallery on Whitechapel High Street from September 29 to January 9.

Mr Gates, who lives in Chicago, creates work focusing on space theory and land development, sculpture and performance.

Drawing on his interest and training in urban planning and preservation, Gates' website says he redeems spaces that have been left behind.

The free exhibition surveys works by Gates across two decades from his early hand-thrown pots to large-scale Afro-Mingei sculptures.

For details go to whitechapelgallery.org

Shining City

Recently bereaved John believes himself to be haunted by the ghost of his dead wife in this play.

Plagued by secrets, he slowly reveals his story to psychotherapist and former priest Ian. As the two struggle to make sense of their place in the world, they are bound in ways they could never have imagined and forced to question the nature of reality itself.

Performances are running until October 23 at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, Stratford.



