Start 2022 with a winter wildlife walk in Ingrebourne Valley at Hornchurch Country Park - Credit: Archant

Over-indulge during the festive period? Make a new year's resolution to be more active? Just looking to get out of the house?

Here are some free outdoor activities and social things to do across east London over the New Year's Day bank holiday weekend to welcome 2022.

Wellbeing Walk in Wanstead

Where: Christchurch Recreation Ground, Wanstead

When: Saturday, January 1 / 10.30am - 11.30am

If you fancy starting off the new year on the right foot, why not join in a Wellbeing Walk?

The group - previously known as Walking for Health - offers free strolls for adults, meeting at various parks and open spaces across Redbridge.

On Saturday, they will meet at Christchurch Recreation Ground, next to the church, in Wanstead.

The one-hour walk has a difficulty grade of 2, meaning a steady pace with some gentle slopes and uneven terrain.

If you can’t make Saturday, the next walk is at Hainault Forest on Wednesday, January 5, from 11am to noon.

Visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/walking-for-health/ for more information.

New Year's Day Wildlife Walk

Where: Ingrebourne Valley Nature Discovery Centre, Hornchurch Country Park

When: Saturday, January 1 / 11am - 1pm

Unwind on New Year's Day with a gentle walk to look for winter wildlife in Ingrebourne Valley nature reserve at Hornchurch Country Park.

Meet at the Ingrebourne Nature Discovery Centre before setting off on this free, two-hour walk hosted by the Essex Wildlife Trust's Havering Local Group.

Walkers are asked to wear suitable clothing and footwear.

Visit https://www.essexwt.org.uk/events for more information.

East End Street Art Walking Tour

Where: Shoreditch High Street Station, Braithwaite Street

When: Sunday, January 2 / 2pm - 4pm

Street art dates back centuries and this walking tour will give you a glimpse of the beautiful, ever-changing and thought-providing street art being created at grassroots level in east London today.

You'll see how immigration into Brick Lane and the surrounding area has transformed Shoreditch from the poorest part of London to one of the must-see parts of the capital.

Meet at Shoreditch High Street Station - look for the guide holding a red umbrella.

Run by London with a Local, the tour is free but participants are asked to register in advance.

Visit https://www.londonwithalocal.com/streetarttour for more information and to book.