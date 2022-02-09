Sing up for free hip hop, Bollywood and street dance (pictured) classes at East London Dance this February half term - Credit: Foteini Christofilopoulou

With half term almost upon us again, you might be looking for things to do with the kids next week.

Fortunately, there are various activities and events for children and families on offer across north and east London during the school break.

From creative workshops and a celebration of Vietnamese culture, to seeing a rare tiger cub and learning some dance moves, there is something for all ages, interests and budgets.

Learn to build worlds at a creative writing workshop

Where: St. Margaret's House, 21 Old Ford Road, Bethnal Green, E2 9PL

When: Wednesday, February 16: 10am-11am | Saturday, February 19: 2pm-3pm

Cost: Free (register online)

Award-winning writer and creator of the Benlunar podcast Simon Maeder hosts these creative writing workshops, which are suitable for children aged eight to 11.

During the one-hour session, they can learn the basics of how to create their own fantasy world from scratch and start telling stories that take place there.

Parents do not need to stay for the workshop. Visit www.stmargaretshouse.org.uk/events for more information.

Celebrate Vietnamese culture and creators

Where: Museum of the Home, 136 Kingsland Road, Hoxton E2 8EA

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday: 11am-4pm

Cost: Free (just drop in)

This programme of family activities, Welcome Home Friend, will explore how we make ourselves and others feel at home and also celebrate Vietnamese culture and creators.

The theme is inspired by a book called The Doll by Nhung N. Tran-Davies, who reminds us about the importance of being kind to those making a home in our community.

There will be storytelling sessions, poem and drawing workshops and artist-led doll-making and origami classes.

Visit www.museumofthehome.org.uk/whats-on/events/half-term-welcome-home-friend/ for more information and a full schedule.

See a rare Sumatran tiger cub

See the Sumatran tiger cub Loki at ZSL London Zoo this half term - Credit: ZSL/George Cuevas

Where: ZSL London Zoo, Outer Circle, The Regent's Park, NW1 4RY

When: Every day of half term: 10am-5pm (last entry 4pm)

Cost: Tickets start from £26 per adult and £16 per child

Explore the jungle without leaving the UK at the ZSL London Zoo.

You might even spot the zoo’s newest family member, Loki - a Sumatran tiger cub, a critically endangered species, born in December.

See a range of animals including lions, tigers and penguins as you wander around the colourful pathways.

Visit www.zsl.org/zsl-london-zoo for tickets and information.

Do arts and crafts while you shop

Where: Westfield Stratford City, Montfichet Road, Stratford E20 1EJ

When: Thursday to Saturday, February 17-19: 11am-3pm each day

Cost: Free (no booking required)

The Westfield shopping centre in Stratford will be offering free arts and crafts workshops for three days during half term.

The drop-in sessions for children aged three to 13 and their parents will be run on the first floor near John Lewis.

The sessions are especially ideal for kids who love colouring in and will have a “creepy critters” theme.

Visit https://uk.westfield.com/stratfordcity/events for details.

Learn some moves at free youth dance classes

Where: The Talent House, 3 Sugar House Lane, Stratford E15 2QS

When: Thursday, February 17: 10am-5pm and Friday, February 18: 10am-4pm

Cost: Free (Limited places - sign up online)

This half term, East London Dance (ELD) is hosting dance workshops, live performances, building tours, a pizza party and more over two days at its new home, The Talent House.

Participants aged seven to 17 can learn hip hop, Bollywood and street dance styles - led by teachers Josh Franklin, Kendra Horsburgh and Krupa Chavda - and get a taste of ELD’s On The Move dance classes.

The programme, which was co-designed by young people aged 9-19 from ELD’s City Leaders scheme, is open to young people of all dance levels and aims to build resilience, confidence and dance skills.

Visit https://www.eastlondondance.org/classes/half-term-celebration/ for more information and to register.