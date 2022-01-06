With many of us back at work or school after the Christmas break, you may already be looking forward to the weekend.

While Covid is causing difficulties for public events and venues, there are still things happening if you want to get out and about - whether it's a yoga session with dogs, outdoor ice skating or an art exhibition.

Here are some ideas for things to do in east London on Saturday and Sunday, January 8 and 9.

Dog Friendly Yoga

Where: Barkney Wick / The Smoke House, 75 Smeed Road, Fish Island, E3 2NE

When: Sunday, January 9 / 10.30am - 11.30am

Bring your mat and pooch for an hour of all-levels vinyasa yoga with instructor Hannah Nichols at Barkney Wick.

The community centre for humans and dogs hosts the sessions on the second Sunday of every month.

You don't need a dog to attend, so if you want to enjoy some playful moving meditation and hang out with other people's fur babies, go along.

Sessions cost £12 and all attendees get a 15 per cent discount at the café.

Visit https://barkneywick.com/community-space/ for more information and a booking link.

Painting Bow exhibition

Where: Brady Arts and Community Centre / 192-196 Hanbury Street, Whitechapel, E1 5HU

When: Until January 25 / Regular hours: 9am - 5pm

Mile End artist Mira Connolly loves discovering the nooks and crannies of the borough and her work - showcased in this free exhibition - is concentrated around local scenes.

Her current work particularly focuses on the greenery of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, which provides a wealth of ever-changing subject matter.

She has also painted a number of ‘night-time’ paintings.

Connolly - who was shortlisted for the Royal Academy of Art’s prestigious open exhibition last year - paints in oils and uses a limited palette to provide balance and harmony to her work.

Visit https://www.towerhamletsarts.org.uk/?cid=73726 for more information.

Elmhurst Gardens Action Day

Where: Elmhurst Gardens, Gordon Road, South Woodford E18 1DZ

When: Saturday, January 8 / 10am - noon

If you feel like getting in touch with nature this weekend, why not lend a hand at Elmhurst Gardens?

You can help the Nature Conservation team with some wildlife-friendly hedgerow management activities on site in South Woodford during this action day.

Visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/elmhurst-gardens-action-day/ for information.

Outdoor Ice Skating

Where: Ice Rink Canary Wharf, Canada Square Park, E14 5AB

When: Until February 26 / Open every day, hours vary

Embrace the wintery weather with some outdoor ice skating.

While other temporary rinks are closing after the Christmas period, this ice skating site will be open until late February.

New in 2022, you can now hire skates with colourful LEDS attached to add some dazzle to the dark winter nights as you glide around the rink.

The park has been transformed with a traditional alpine theme, and the rink is covered by a glass roof - complete with hundreds of twinkling fairy lights - to protect skaters from the rain.

Visit https://icerinkcanarywharf.co.uk/ for more information, ticket prices and to book.