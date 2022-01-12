Catch leading storyteller Jan Blake's show The Origins of Life and Death at Rich Mix on Friday night - Credit: The Crick Crack Club

Wassailing in a forest, live Russian classical music, a Barking walking tour and more - there is plenty to do in east London this weekend.

Here's our guide to what's on from Friday, January 14 to Sunday, January 16.

Watch a Performance Storytelling Show

Where: Rich Mix / 35-47 Bethnal Green Road, E1 6LA

When: Friday, January 14 / 7.30pm

The Origins of Life and Death kicks off performance storytelling collective Crick Crack Club’s 2022 residence at Rich Mix with the first of monthly live shows.

This show by leading storyteller Jan Blake is about creation, extinction and African goddesses - complete with power struggles, audacious challenges, magical battles, rage, revenge and banishment.

Tickets are £12.50 and concessions are available.

Visit richmix.org.uk/events/the-origins-of-life-and-death/ for more information and to book.

Listen to Russian Classical Music and Opera

Where: Christ Church Isle of Dogs / 151 Island Gardens, E14 3DR

When: Friday, January 14 / 7pm - 11pm

Christ Church Isle of Dogs is hosting its first Festival of Classic Music and Opera dedicated to the cultural traditions of Russian Old New Year, as celebrated according to the old Julian Calendar.

Enjoy a night of Russian and Soviet classical music and opera, curated by Christ Church Isle of Dogs artist in residence Daria Papysheva.

It features a diverse programme high-calibre soloists and scholarship holders from the Royal Academy of Music, performing music by Tchaikovsky, Medtner, Rimsky-Korsakov and Rachmaninoff.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1st-russian-old-new-year-festival-curated-by-daria-papysheva-tickets-240545968467 for tickets, which include a livestream link for people who have to isolate.

Tickets will also be available on the door for £16.50 or £12 concessions.

Go Wassailing in Hainault Forest

Where: Hainault Forest / Fox Burrow Road, Chigwell IG7 4QL

When: Saturday, January 15 / 12.30pm - 3.30pm

Join in this Wassail festival, an ancient English tradition held to celebrate orchards, awaken the fruit trees, and encourage a good future harvest.

You can expect singing, a tree care workshop, children's crafting activities, a Wassail parade, hot mulled apple juice and cider, and mince pies.

Entry and some events are free but some workshops require booking in advance.

Visit https://visionrcl.org.uk/event/hainault-forest-wassail-festival/ for a full programme and to book.

Take a Walking Tour of Barking Landmarks

Where: Barking Station / Station Parade, IG11 8ED

When: Sunday, January 16 / 3pm - 5pm

Run by Street Space and the council, this walking tour starts and finishes at Barking Station visiting town centre highlights along the way.

It will focus on why the station is becoming increasingly important to Barking, how and why it is an important gateway to the borough and its central role in creating connections with local landmarks.

The tour will be exploring the old and new Barking, the changes coming to the area, and the importance of access and proximity to this transport hub.

The walk is part of Activation Station, a project that aims to explore perceptions of safety around Barking Station and come up with creative ideas to make the area feel safer.

Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/walking-tour-of-barking-landmarks-activation-station-tickets-238432858097 for more information and to register.

Learn About the WWI Story of Grey Towers

Where: Havering Museum / 19-21 High Street, Romford RM1 1JU

When: Saturday, January 15 / 1.30pm - 3pm

This talk by Brian Evans will explore the origins of WWI’s Grey Towers - the Hornchurch mansion used as the New Zealand hospital during the war.

Hear about stories of the injured soldiers, recuperation and today's landmarks.

Tickets are £5 including light refreshment and must be pre-booked from the museum or via Eventbrite.

Visit www.haveringmuseum.org.uk/event/the-history-of-grey-towers-a-talk-by-brian-evans/ for more information.