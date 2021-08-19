What's on in east London this weekend (August 21-22)

Published: 11:00 AM August 19, 2021

Visitors taking in one of the Summer Lights installations at Canary Wharf. - Credit: Nunzio Prenna / Canary Wharf Group

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here’s a selection of events and activities across east London on Saturday and Sunday, August 21 and 22.

Watch Bridesmaids at a rooftop cinema

Roof East in Stratford is showing films every Saturday this month as part of Rooftop Film Club's "cinema therapy" season.

This Saturday at 8.15pm, the rooftop hangout at Stratford Shopping Centre is screening Bridesmaids, the hit comedy with a star-studded cast including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne.

Every guest will receive free Blondies Kitchen cookies on the evening - a nod to the giant cookie scene in the film.

Visit www.rooftopfilmclub.com for tickets and the full programme.

Listen to live music by the River Roding

Apo Barking is hosting its first live music event, in partnership with Talentbanq and Studio 3 Arts, on Sunday.

Apo Acoustics features performances from singer and guitarist Erin Bowman, keyboard and vocalist Yoji, a guest artist showcase from Studio 3 Arts and one of the UK's rising folk artists, Daisy Chute.

The event will take place from 1.30pm to 6.30pm at 1 Barking Wharf Square, IG11 7ZQ, with food and drink on offer from nearby The Boathouse Café and Bar.

Visit http://ow.ly/PKJh50FHiQF for more information and to book tickets, which are free but limited.

See a lights exhibition at Canary Wharf

Round and Round by Martin Richman is one of the artworks at the Summer Lights festival at Canary Wharf. - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

This Saturday is the last chance to see the Summer Lights festival display in parks and outdoor spaces at Canary Wharf.

The light exhibition, which is free to visit, is made up of 11 kaleidoscopic, open-air installations designed to dazzle when the sunlight hits them.

Each artwork has been built around themes intended to provoke thought on issues such as sustainability, plastic pollution and energy consumptions, and LGBTQIA+ culture.

Visit https://canarywharf.com/whats-on/summer-lights-jun-aug-2021/ for more information and to download the Summer Lights map.

Stroll through Rainham Hall community garden

Stop by this National Trust property in The Broadway, near Rainham station, and explore the nearly three-acre community garden, which is free to enter and open from 11am to 4pm, Thursday to Saturdays.

The gardens are accessible with sloping gravel paths, lawns and a small orchard with apples, plums, mulberry and pear trees.

Visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rainham-hall for more information.

Swim at the Royal Docks

Families can take their children to cool off and have fun in the sun at the Kids' Summer Splash in the Royal Docks, which runs until Sunday.

Take a swim in a large lido built out into the waters of Royal Victoria Dock (with a shallow end for younger children to have a paddle), build sandcastles in one of the sandpits, or relax on a deckchair in a family chill-out zone.

It’s free to attend but if you want to swim in the lido, you must book an hourly slot in advance, while swimming lessons are also available.

Visit https://www.royaldocks.london/whats-on/kids-summer-splash-2021 for more information.