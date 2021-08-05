News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do

Things to do in east London this weekend (August 7-8)

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:42 PM August 5, 2021   
EDITORIAL USE ONLYKERB street food market at Festival 30 at Seven Dials in London, a free one-day

There is plenty going on in east London this weekend, from markets to pilates. - Credit: PA

With the summer holidays in full swing, there is plenty going on across east London to keep children (and grown-ups) entertained.

Here is a selection of activities to get stuck into this weekend (August 7- 8).


The Get Together 

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is hosting a ‘small, fun, family-friendly event’ on Sunday, August 8 from midday. 

Activities include workshops with the Victoria and Albert Museum, 3D printing with University College London and even cape-making with London College of Fashion. 

You may also want to watch:

Although people are welcome to drop-in to this event, they will need to sign up for sessions on the day in order to participate. 

The Timber Lodge, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, 1A Honour Lea Ave, London

Most Read

  1. 1 Ex-councillor ordered to undo unauthorised green belt building works
  2. 2 Teenager injured after Hornchurch stabbing
  3. 3 'I'm terrified': Woman calls on council to move her to new accommodation
  1. 4 Romford woman arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending
  2. 5 Harold Hill neighbours still feeling effects of freak flooding
  3. 6 Farnham and Hilldene Estate regeneration plans gather pace
  4. 7 Covid-19: Latest figures show almost 31,000 positive cases in Havering
  5. 8 Kem Cetinay officially opens Array restaurant in Harold Wood
  6. 9 Complaint over elderly woman facing homelessness among those ombudsman upheld in 2020/21
  7. 10 Top activities in Romford this summer according to Tripadvisor

Make Your Own Sound Orchestra  

This interactive in-person workshop invites children to play and tinker with everyday materials to create their own sound orchestra.

The workshops are for families in Newham, with children and young people aged eight to 12. 

They are running at Institute of Imagination, Expressway on Saturday, August 7 at 12pm, 2pm and 3pm, and must be pre-booked online. 

Expressway London, 1 Dock Road, E16 1AG 

Summer Rooftop Wellness Series 

For people looking to relax this weekend, why not try rooftop pilates? 

Classes at The Stratford Hotel include panoramic views of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and London's skyline. 

Tickets start at £16.76 and equipment is provided. 

The Stratford Hotel London, 20 International Way, London 

Handout issued by Transport for London (TfL) of Reimagine Sunrise Flow yoga class which has kicked o

Why not try rooftop pilates in Stratford? - Credit: PA

Our Community Festival 

This Redbridge festival promises stalls, games, rides, music and more. 

Bouncy castles, petting zoo and rides will keep the kids busy, as well as stalls for adults to explore. 

The event is from midday to 5pm on Sunday, August 8. 

Barley Lane Recreation Ground, Barley Lane, Goodmayes


Remedy’s Summer BBQ 

This festive barbeque describes itself as an evening “full of vibes, sweet Caribbean music, delicious food and beautiful people.” 

There will be food to purchase, DJs and a photobooth, kicking off at 4pm on Sunday, August 8. 

Pitch Stratford, 2 Bridge Road, London

Pet Life 

This exhibition at the Museum of the Home is a purrfect way to spend the weekend with children. 

It includes animations, projections, hands on activities and stories written by author and storyteller Bernadette Russell. 

The exhibition is open every weekend during the summer holidays, from 10.30am to 4pm, and tickets must be booked in advance. 

Museum of the Home, 136 Kingsland Road, London

Summer
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris Joslin

Investigations | Exclusive

'I had a chronic neurological illness. Doctors called me delusional'

Charles Thomson

person
Lewis Hughes, 24, from Romford in Essex, leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after he p

'Disgraceful': Ex-estate agent sentenced for Chris Whitty assault

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Hughes, 23, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he is charged with comm

Courts

Harold Hill man pleads guilty to Chris Whitty assault

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Public consultation into Highways England

Lower Thames Crossing: How would Upminster be affected?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon