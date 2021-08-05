Things to do in east London this weekend (August 7-8)

Published: 6:42 PM August 5, 2021

There is plenty going on in east London this weekend, from markets to pilates. - Credit: PA

With the summer holidays in full swing, there is plenty going on across east London to keep children (and grown-ups) entertained.

Here is a selection of activities to get stuck into this weekend (August 7- 8).





The Get Together

The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is hosting a ‘small, fun, family-friendly event’ on Sunday, August 8 from midday.

Activities include workshops with the Victoria and Albert Museum, 3D printing with University College London and even cape-making with London College of Fashion.

Although people are welcome to drop-in to this event, they will need to sign up for sessions on the day in order to participate.

The Timber Lodge, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, 1A Honour Lea Ave, London

Make Your Own Sound Orchestra

This interactive in-person workshop invites children to play and tinker with everyday materials to create their own sound orchestra.

The workshops are for families in Newham, with children and young people aged eight to 12.

They are running at Institute of Imagination, Expressway on Saturday, August 7 at 12pm, 2pm and 3pm, and must be pre-booked online.

Expressway London, 1 Dock Road, E16 1AG

Summer Rooftop Wellness Series

For people looking to relax this weekend, why not try rooftop pilates?

Classes at The Stratford Hotel include panoramic views of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and London's skyline.

Tickets start at £16.76 and equipment is provided.

The Stratford Hotel London, 20 International Way, London

Why not try rooftop pilates in Stratford? - Credit: PA

Our Community Festival

This Redbridge festival promises stalls, games, rides, music and more.

Bouncy castles, petting zoo and rides will keep the kids busy, as well as stalls for adults to explore.

The event is from midday to 5pm on Sunday, August 8.

Barley Lane Recreation Ground, Barley Lane, Goodmayes





Remedy’s Summer BBQ

This festive barbeque describes itself as an evening “full of vibes, sweet Caribbean music, delicious food and beautiful people.”

There will be food to purchase, DJs and a photobooth, kicking off at 4pm on Sunday, August 8.

Pitch Stratford, 2 Bridge Road, London

Pet Life

This exhibition at the Museum of the Home is a purrfect way to spend the weekend with children.

It includes animations, projections, hands on activities and stories written by author and storyteller Bernadette Russell.

The exhibition is open every weekend during the summer holidays, from 10.30am to 4pm, and tickets must be booked in advance.

Museum of the Home, 136 Kingsland Road, London