Romford Recorder > Things to do

Gallery

Shoppers and traders enjoy Romford market and high street in the sunshine

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:33 PM April 19, 2021   
Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Sisters Jane Swan and

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Sisters Jane Swan and Anne Dawson with their shopping bags. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Romford high streets and market were packed on Saturday (April 17) as shoppers and traders enjoyed the sunshine on the first weekend out of full lockdown. 

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Helen Berry, Emma Daw

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Helen Berry, Emma Dawson and Grace Dawson, eight months, enjoy a meal in the sunshine. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Amelia Applebee, four with her shopping. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Amelia Applebee, four with her shopping. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

This was the first weekend that non-essential shops, restaurants and bars could open in line with the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions on April 12.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Maddi Roovers and Evi

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Maddi Roovers and Evie Chipperfield with their shopping. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell visited the market and said there was a “great atmosphere”. 

Andrew Rosindell MP with ice cream van

Andrew Rosindell MP enjoyed an ice cream during the warm day - Credit: Andrew Rosindell

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. MP Andrew Rosindale w

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. MP Andrew Rosindale with his sister Gillian Rosindale and stall holder Salman Khan. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

He told the Recorder: “It felt like the market we remember and loved so much.  

“It's a reminder of how desperate the British people are to get the economy moving once again."

Andrew Rosindell MP with traders

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell spoke to traders at Romford Market on Saturday - Credit: Andrew Rosindell

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

The MP applauded the government’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions and stressed the upcoming milestones should not be delayed. 

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Harry Edwards and Dav

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Harry Edwards and Dave Joyce enjoy a pint together. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Scott Gilrugh, enjoys a pint outside the pub. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Scott Gilrugh, enjoys a pint outside the pub. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

You may also want to watch:

Under the government’s roadmap, indoor hospitality is expected to reopen on May 17, when groups of up to 30 will be able to meet outdoors. 

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. MP Andrew Rosindale w

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. MP Andrew Rosindale with his sister Gillian Rosindale and stall holder Salman Khan. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Drita Gjori and Elona

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Drita Gjori and Elona Gjoni having some drinks in the sun. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

On June 21, all legal restrictions on social contact are set to ease and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Brooke Josephs, 12 wi

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Brooke Josephs, 12 with all her shopping bags. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Andreea Dragan, Crist

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Andreea Dragan, Cristina Dragan, three and Malina Dragan with their shopping. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Mr Rosindell also thanked the market traders who stopped at 3pm for a minute's silence in honour of The Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip died on April 9 and his funeral was held on Saturday (April 17).

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Andrew Channon enjoying a pint. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Andrew Channon enjoying a pint. Picture by Ellie Hoskins



Lockdown Easing
Romford News

