Shoppers and traders enjoy Romford market and high street in the sunshine

Published: 4:33 PM April 19, 2021

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Sisters Jane Swan and Anne Dawson with their shopping bags.

Romford high streets and market were packed on Saturday (April 17) as shoppers and traders enjoyed the sunshine on the first weekend out of full lockdown.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Helen Berry, Emma Dawson and Grace Dawson, eight months, enjoy a meal in the sunshine.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Amelia Applebee, four with her shopping.

This was the first weekend that non-essential shops, restaurants and bars could open in line with the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions on April 12.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Maddi Roovers and Evie Chipperfield with their shopping.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell visited the market and said there was a “great atmosphere”.

Andrew Rosindell MP enjoyed an ice cream during the warm day - Credit: Andrew Rosindell

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. MP Andrew Rosindale with his sister Gillian Rosindale and stall holder Salman Khan.

He told the Recorder: “It felt like the market we remember and loved so much.

“It's a reminder of how desperate the British people are to get the economy moving once again."

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell spoke to traders at Romford Market on Saturday - Credit: Andrew Rosindell

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

The MP applauded the government’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions and stressed the upcoming milestones should not be delayed.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Harry Edwards and Dave Joyce enjoy a pint together.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Scott Gilrugh, enjoys a pint outside the pub.

Under the government’s roadmap, indoor hospitality is expected to reopen on May 17, when groups of up to 30 will be able to meet outdoors.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. MP Andrew Rosindale with his sister Gillian Rosindale and stall holder Salman Khan.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Drita Gjori and Elona Gjoni having some drinks in the sun.

On June 21, all legal restrictions on social contact are set to ease and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Brooke Josephs, 12 with all her shopping bags.

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Andreea Dragan, Cristina Dragan, three and Malina Dragan with their shopping.

Mr Rosindell also thanked the market traders who stopped at 3pm for a minute's silence in honour of The Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip died on April 9 and his funeral was held on Saturday (April 17).

Shops and pubs reopen in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Andrew Channon enjoying a pint.








