Romford new age shop to reopen again after closure years ago

Loving the Gift owner Nat Nollid says he's "quite a spiritual person" - Credit: Nat Nollid

A new age shop selling love spells and witches' cauldrons is set to open in Romford in May.

Loving the Gift on Mawney Road will stock spiritual and religious items including healing crystals, gemstones, rosaries and crucifixes.

The shop sells religious and spiritual items including crystals and crosses - Credit: Nat Nollid

Owner Nat Nollid is reopening the shop after it closed down in Romford town centre three years ago.

The owner, who works by day in an Amazon warehouse, told the Recorder: "Many people want to have a spiritual side to them but they don't believe in God.

"Most of us are missing something in our lives, and need to open up more.

"Some use crystals to help with meditation to heal themselves or to harness the energy from the sun.

"It know it sounds bizarre, but if it does people good then I think it's a good thing."

The shop is now at 123 Mawney Road - Credit: Nat Nollid

Nat plans to open the shop on May 1, and initially only open during weekends.

He has previously made short horror films in the store, and is planning to direct a satirical comedy.

"Local would-be thespians are welcome - especially those with broad minds and who are not shocked easily," he added.



