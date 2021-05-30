News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Romford horror film festival launching this June

Sally Patterson

Published: 8:00 AM May 30, 2021   
The Witch of Kings Cross

Romford horror fans can watch a weekend of spooky films at The Mercury Shopping Centre, including The Witch of Kings Cross (pictured) - Credit: Horrhiffic/ Mercury Shopping Centre

A horror film festival is coming to Romford this June. 

Breaking away from the annual Romford Film Festival for the first time, Premiere Cinemas in Romford will showcase over 60 scary movies on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. 

Festival director Spencer Hawken said he decided to host the Romford Horror Independent Film Festival (HorRHIFFic) due to the number of horror films submitted to the regular film festival. 

He told this paper: “We get more horror films than any other genre. 

“This way, horror fans can spend a whole weekend totally immersed in scary movies, and those that don’t want to watch them can enjoy the regular festival later in the summer.” 

The Romford Film Festival will still take place from June 24 to June 28.

Spencer is manager of The Mercury Shopping Centre, where Premiere Cinemas is based.

Horrhiffic 2021 PDF

The HorRHIFFic horror festival is coming to Romford in June - Credit: Horrhiffic/ Mercury Shopping Centre

He added: “My dad would watch BBC Two horrors on Saturday nights, and I’d peer through the bannisters behind him, until one day he caught me and let me sit on the sofa with him.” 

Festival highlights include Guns Akimbo, starring Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe, and locally-made short film The House At The End, a black and white silent horror about a demonic residence. 

Tickets are available at www.romfordfilmfestival.com

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon
