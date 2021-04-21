Brookside Theatre to reopen with Peter Rabbit musical and Hairspray
A Romford theatre has announced plans to reopen on May 31 with restricted capacity and social distancing.
Brookside Theatre will open with The Tale of Peter Rabbit, a new "musical adventure" for young children and families, and tribute shows throughout the summer including Hairspray, The Story of the Beatles and Michael Jackson the Legacy.
The Eastern Road theatre also recently renovated its toilets and is fundraising to replace the building's rotting windows.
Theatre founder and artistic director Jai Sepple thanked people for their "kind" donations and said he is pleased they can "look to a bright future".
He said: "We cannot wait to open our doors once again.
"It has been a long journey through a truly difficult year but we are finally looking forward to welcoming back friends and patrons with a renewed confidence and appetite for live performance."
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell also praised the work of people who helped to prepare the theatre to reopen.
He added: "The Brookside Theatre is an incredible asset to Romford and our community and truly deserves our collective support.
"I wish them every success with their future."
For more information on productions and to book tickets, visit www.brooksidetheatre.com