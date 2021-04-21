News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do

Brookside Theatre to reopen with Peter Rabbit musical and Hairspray

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:17 AM April 21, 2021   
The Brookside Theatre is looking for actors to take part in its production of the sitcom Hi-de-Hi. P

The Brookside Theatre is looking for actors to take part in its production of the sitcom Hi-de-Hi. Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Archant

A Romford theatre has announced plans to reopen on May 31 with restricted capacity and social distancing. 

Brookside Theatre will open with The Tale of Peter Rabbit, a new "musical adventure" for young children and families, and tribute shows throughout the summer including Hairspray, The Story of the Beatles and Michael Jackson the Legacy.

The Eastern Road theatre also recently renovated its toilets and is fundraising to replace the building's rotting windows.

Theatre founder and artistic director Jai Sepple thanked people for their "kind" donations and said he is pleased they can "look to a bright future".

He said: "We cannot wait to open our doors once again.

"It has been a long journey through a truly difficult year but we are finally looking forward to welcoming back friends and patrons with a renewed confidence and appetite for live performance."

You may also want to watch:

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell also praised the work of people who helped to prepare the theatre to reopen.

He added: "The Brookside Theatre is an incredible asset to Romford and our community and truly deserves our collective support.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shoppers and traders enjoy Romford market and high street in the sunshine
  2. 2 Man and woman assaulted at Upminster Station
  3. 3 Harold Wood residents delighted as deer graze outside their windows
  1. 4 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
  2. 5 Romford swimmer calls for volunteers to take plunge for hospice
  3. 6 Covid hospital admissions and deaths in stark decline, NHS trust data shows
  4. 7 Upminster student completes 4x4x48 Challenge for Saint Francis Hospice
  5. 8 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
  6. 9 Council cannot 'justify' stronger bollards after fifth crash in 18 months
  7. 10 Array of activities to be held at Weald Park Country Show 2021

"I wish them every success with their future."

For more information on productions and to book tickets, visit www.brooksidetheatre.com


Theatre
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colin Naylor to be sentenced for his role in Harvey Tyrrell's death

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Men sent to prison over death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Staff at the Eyelash Bar in The Romford Shopping Hall celebrate being open for business again

Lockdown Easing

Best friends open beauty academy in Romford Shopping Hall

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Laurence Fox visits Romford

Elections | Video

Mayoral election 2021: 'Free London' candidate Laurence Fox visits Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Bekash owner Solly Ahmed (l) with former Mayor of Havering Cllr Roger Ramsey and chef Mukith Miah (r)

Food Reviews

Bekash restaurant ranked best curry house in Havering on Tripadviser

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus