Romford Bowling Club celebrates reopening with Andrew Rosindell MP

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:36 PM May 18, 2021   
REOPENING ROMFORD BOWLS CLUBANDREW ROSINDELL CUTS THE RIBBONPRESIDENTS RICHARD BOLTON & VICKY HURR

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell cut the ribbon with club presidents Richard Bolton and Vicky Hurrell. - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A 123-year-old bowls club has celebrated reopening six months after closing due to lockdown. 

Romford Bowling Club in Lodge Farm Park proudly presented its newly-renovated clubhouse on May 17, complete with a new bar and lounge. 

REOPENING ROMFORD BOWLS CLUBANDREW ROSINDELL CUTS RIBBON17/5/21

Members celebrated as Andrew Rosindell cut the ribbon last night - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Club secretary Dave King said members “couldn’t believe their eyes” when they saw the new décor. 

He told this paper: “What makes us special is our members. 

“We move with the times, there’s something that keeps us rolling on. 

“We are well known around the country, and anyone is welcome to join.” 

ROMFORD BOWLS CLUB REOPENINGL-R DAVE KING SEC 07976 949992RICHARD BULTON PRESIDENTPHIL HENSHER TR

Committee members were delighted to reopen the club- secretary Dave King (l), men's president Richard Bolton, and treasurer Phil Hensher (r) - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who cut the ribbon at the reopening event, called it a “wonderful” evening. 

He added: “[It was] a great event to celebrate being able to meet again with friends for such a happy occasion. 

“What a joy to see the 123-year-old club so vibrant with a strong and active membership too.  

“I am grateful to them for making me an honorary member as well.

INSIDE THE REFURBISHED CLUBHOUSEROMFORD BOWLS CLUBLADIES L-R VICKY HURRELL PRESIDENT PAT POWDER

Ladies president Vicky Hurrell (l), club captiain Pat Power and vice captain Dot Pope (r) inside the refurbished clubhouse - Credit: Sandra Rowse

“I look forward to visiting again soon and encourage more local people to also join this brilliant club located in the heart of Romford.” 

Romford Bowling Club

The clubhouse reopened six months after closing its doors - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Dave added: “Andrew was over the moon, and has always been a great friend of the club.” 

REOPENING ROMFORD BOWLS CLUBANDREW ROSINDELL CUTS RIBBONHERE WITH SOME MEMBERS OF THE CLUB

Club members joined the Romford MP at the reopening ceremony - Credit: Sandra Rowse


