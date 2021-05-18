Romford Bowling Club celebrates reopening with Andrew Rosindell MP
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
A 123-year-old bowls club has celebrated reopening six months after closing due to lockdown.
Romford Bowling Club in Lodge Farm Park proudly presented its newly-renovated clubhouse on May 17, complete with a new bar and lounge.
Club secretary Dave King said members “couldn’t believe their eyes” when they saw the new décor.
He told this paper: “What makes us special is our members.
“We move with the times, there’s something that keeps us rolling on.
“We are well known around the country, and anyone is welcome to join.”
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, who cut the ribbon at the reopening event, called it a “wonderful” evening.
He added: “[It was] a great event to celebrate being able to meet again with friends for such a happy occasion.
“What a joy to see the 123-year-old club so vibrant with a strong and active membership too.
“I am grateful to them for making me an honorary member as well.
“I look forward to visiting again soon and encourage more local people to also join this brilliant club located in the heart of Romford.”
Dave added: “Andrew was over the moon, and has always been a great friend of the club.”