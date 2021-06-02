Bingo rave coming to Romford this summer

Published: 11:38 AM June 2, 2021

Bingo Loco will be held at Romford's Atik in July - Credit: Bingo Loco

A bingo rave is set to come to Romford next month.

Promising “epic throwback tunes, showers of confetti, outrageous performers and so much more,” Bingo Loco arrives at Romford Atik on July 3.

The company has hosted events around the world, including in New York, Dubai and Sydney, and is touring the UK next month.

Minister of mayhem at Bingo Loco, William Meara, said there is a global demand for “immersive and interactive entertainment shows”.

He said: “We dragged bingo from the dark ages into a full-blown rave.

“After over 800 shows, we fine-tuned the formula for the perfect social experiment.”

The company has toured around the world - Credit: Bingo Loco

William explained Bingo Loco gives away the “weirdest and wackiest prizes ever”, including trips to Las Vegas and 10-foot teddy bears.

The brand claims it is known for a “trademark sense of madness” that has turned the traditional game on its head.

“No two shows are ever the same and that keeps our customers coming back time and time again,” he added.