Queen's Theatre Hornchurch 'excited' to reopen in May

Published: 7:29 PM March 26, 2021

The theatre and community café hope to reopen in May as the UK comes out of lockdown. - Credit: Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch

The Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch has announced plans to reopen in late May with social distanced seating.

Artistic director Douglas Rintoul told the Recorder: “All the staff at Queens’ Theatre Hornchurch are beaming with joy as we announce the reopening of the theatre.

“Nothing excites us more than the idea of welcoming audiences back into our building and seeing them enjoy their time with us again.”

The theatre has a packed schedule for the coming year, starting with Tim Firth’s Neville’s Island from May 20, which is a comedy about four middle managers forced on "the outdoor awayday from hell".

Neville’s Island was first shown in 1992, and writer Tim Firth is also behind Calendar Girls, The Band and Our House. - Credit: Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

From July 30 the theatre will host new jukebox musical Love Letters, part of the Essex on Stage programme which champions positive notions of Essex, and supported by The Clothworkers’ Foundation.

You may also want to watch:

Romford-born David Eldridge’s Beginning will run in early autumn 2021 from September 3-18, and tickets are also on sale for the theatre’s Christmas pantomime Aladdin.

The theatre's traditional panto will return this Christmas. - Credit: Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

For more information about upcoming shows, visit queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on or call the Box Office on 01708 443333.

