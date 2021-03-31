News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch theatre announces digital dance and singing workshops

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:02 PM March 31, 2021   
Andrew Linham with piano

Local musician and musical director Andrew Linham will host sing-a-longs every Thursday. - Credit: Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

A Hornchurch theatre will be running free digital dance and singing workshops for the next six weeks.

Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch aims to connect the community from their own homes, and its workshops last summer received 27,000 views.

The workshops are being funded by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, and telephone-based workshops are also taking place for people without access to the internet.

Head of learning and participation at the theatre, James Watson, said: “We are so excited to be back, live in your living room and hoping to spread a little joy during this difficult and isolated period."

He noted the importance of digital and non-digital content in supporting positive wellbeing and social connection.

Head of communities at Clarion Futures, Matt Parsonage, added: “Initiatives like this one...are so important in terms of keeping communities connected at the moment.”

The digital sessions will be streamed on Facebook and conference calls and will begin on Tuesday April 6, including dance workouts on Tuesday at 11am, sing-a-longs every Thursday at 11am and Tiny Telephone Plays on Wednesdays at 11am.
 

