Hornchurch theatre announces digital dance and singing workshops

Published: 7:02 PM March 31, 2021

A Hornchurch theatre will be running free digital dance and singing workshops for the next six weeks.

Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch aims to connect the community from their own homes, and its workshops last summer received 27,000 views.

The workshops are being funded by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, and telephone-based workshops are also taking place for people without access to the internet.

Head of learning and participation at the theatre, James Watson, said: “We are so excited to be back, live in your living room and hoping to spread a little joy during this difficult and isolated period."

He noted the importance of digital and non-digital content in supporting positive wellbeing and social connection.

You may also want to watch:

Head of communities at Clarion Futures, Matt Parsonage, added: “Initiatives like this one...are so important in terms of keeping communities connected at the moment.”

The digital sessions will be streamed on Facebook and conference calls and will begin on Tuesday April 6, including dance workouts on Tuesday at 11am, sing-a-longs every Thursday at 11am and Tiny Telephone Plays on Wednesdays at 11am.

