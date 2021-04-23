News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Queen's Theatre Hornchurch announces new show's cast and crew

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:39 PM April 23, 2021   
The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have announced the cast and crew for upcoming show Neville's Island

The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has announced the cast and crew for upcoming show Neville's Island - Credit: Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch has announced the cast and creative team for its production of Neville’s Island, which begins on May 20. 

Emma Baggot, who worked on Misfits and Stiletto Beach, will direct the show starring Shadowlands' Beruce Khan, Sean Verey from BBC Three’s Pramface, School of Rock production star Stephen Leask and Philip Cairns, who performed in Cyrano De Bergerac. 

Other crew members include set and costume designer James Button, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, lighting designer Stephen Pemble,  and fight director Haruka Kuroda. 

Tim Firth’s comedy Neville’s Island follows four clueless middle managers forced on the “outdoor awayday from hell”. 

Artistic director Douglas Rintoul and executive director Mathew Russell said: “We’re excited to welcome this sterling team to the theatre helmed by the brilliant Emma Baggot, for what will be a standout production of Tim’s hilarious hit show.  

“We can’t wait to share this wonderful comedy with audiences in person.” 

To book, call 01708 443333. 

