Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is hosting a much-loved pantomime classic this Christmas with accessible performances on offer.

Starting next Thursday - November 25 - audiences are invited to hop aboard a magical carpet ride to a far-away land with Aladdin, Jasmine and the mysterious Genie.

With original tunes played live and plenty of panto antics, this promises to be a laugh-out-loud Christmas treat for the whole family.

Artistic director Douglas Rintoul said: ‘We’re really excited to be bringing panto back.

"Our lovingly made production of Aladdin is going to be one to remember. It’s full of music, dancing, spectacle, great sets and costumes, and of course, lots of jokes.

"It features a tip-top cast that can’t wait to bring this traditional story to life and make this a very special return to Christmas at the Queen’s Theatre."

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch will host Aladdin until January 2 - Credit: Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

The cast includes Aaron Teoh as Aladdin, Miiya Alexandra as Princess Jasmine and Lucy Keirl as the Genie.

Several accessible shows are planned, including a dementia-friendly performance, audio-described performances, British Sign Language interpreted performance and an autism-friendly show.

The show will run from November 25 until January 2, 2022. Tickets are £12.50 - £34.

Further information, including on the accessible performances, is available at queens-theatre.co.uk/whats-on/show/aladdin-2/