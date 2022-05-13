Londoners will be celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 year reign over a special long Platinum Jubilee weekend from June 2-5 - Credit: PA

The capital will be awash with street parties and celebrations next month for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend.

The special four-day holiday marks her Majesty's 70 years of service to citizens of the UK and Commonwealth.

So Londoners will have plenty of royal events to attend over the bank holiday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Here are nine great things to do for Queen and country over the weekend.

1. Islington Square street party, Islington

What: Islington Square is putting on a show to honour the Queen which will feature live music, immersive performances, stilt walkers and local Little Angel theatre puppets.

Street parties and festivities will pay tribute to the Queen in June - Credit: PA

The shopping and food hub will also host a family-style seated lunch for 150 people at its very first street party.

There will also be face painting at the event and a balloon artist called Miss Ballooniverse.

Where: Islington Square, 116 Upper Street, N1 1AB

When: Friday, June 3: 11am - 5pm

To buy tickets, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/queens-jubilee-street-party-at-islington-square-tickets-328035702617

2. Mile-long east London street party, Walthamstow

What: This major east London street party will feature music, dance, performances, workshops and games.

The party is being organised by Artillery Arts, the producers of the E17 Art Trail festival.

Queen Elizabeth II returning to Buckingham Palace after attending the State Opening of Parliament, at the Houses of Parliament this year - Credit: PA

Where: Walthamstow High Street

When: Sunday, June 5: 1-7pm

3. Zoobilee at London Zoo, Camden

What: For a wildlife-themed Jubilee celebration, head down to ZSL London Zoo.

For nine days, visitors will get the chance to view a new outdoor picture gallery charting the zoo's royal history and the Queen's visits as a child before she became a patron upon her coronation.

Families can also listen to a talks about the kings and queens of the animal kingdom and why some animals have natural crowns.

Visit the kings and queens of the animal kingdom at London Zoo - Credit: ZSL

Where: Outer Cir, London, NW1 4RY

When: May 28 - June 5

4. Afternoon tea, Romford

Romford BID are hosting two afternoon tea events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The tea parties will offer up sandwiches, scones and cakes, as well as live entertainment, at the grounds of St Edwards Church.

Afternoon tea events will be hosted in Romford - Credit: PA

Where: The Parish Church of St Edward the Confessor, Market Place, RM1 3AB

When: Saturday, June 4: 12pm or 2.30pm

To buy tickets, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/romford-bid-queens-platinum-jubilee-afternoon-tea-tickets-264338592847

5. The Big Jubilee Lunch, Tower Hamlets

What: Locals are invited to bring a picnic or join the festivities at tables which will be set up at Island Gardens Park and the Dockland Settlements next door.

The event promises barbequed burgers and hotdogs, arts and crafts and music from the Queen's reign.

Queen Elizabeth II at the garden party in London - Credit: PA

Where: Island Gardens Park, Saunders Ness Road, Docklands, E14 3DW

When: Sunday, June 5: 11am-3pm

6. Family-friendly jubilee festival, Wembley

What: Celebrations at King Edward the VII park will include a stage with a DJ, live performances, dancers and market stalls.

There will also be rides and activities for kids.

Entry to the event is free.

Where: King Edward VII Park, 56 The Dene, Wembley, HA9 7QS

When: Saturday, June 4: 12-7pm

Find out more at happeningnext.com/event/platinum-jubilee-celebrations-eid4snuiw4fnb1

7. The Platinum Mela festivities, Newham

What: The Malayalee Association of the UK is celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne with a celebration highlighting multi-culturalism in Britain.

The festivities will feature music, dance, diverse cuisines, stalls and parades.

Highlights include a dramatized classical Indian dance depicting the key milestones of Her Majesty's reign, a special Indian drums composition performed by 70 volunteers, a bouncy castle and go-karts.

Where: Flanders Playing Fields, Napier Road, E6 2SG

When: June 3

The event is open to the public and no booking is required. Find out more at platinumjubilee.gov.uk/event/the-platinum-mela

8. The QUEER's Platinum Jubilee, Shoreditch

What: For those looking to celebrate into the night, Village Underground is hosting a queer drum and bass event showcasing an LGBT line-up of famous queens and performers.

Acts include dance troupe Mandidextrous, IMANU, John B and Nathan X.

The event is for people aged 18 and over.

Where: 54 Holywell Lane, Shoreditch, EC2A 3PQ

When: Friday, June 3: 10pm - 5am

Buy tickets at villageunderground.co.uk/events/the-queers-platinum-jubilee

9. Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony, Redbridge

What: The lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon will mark the beginning of the four-day weekend in Redbridge.

The ceremony will take place at the highest point in the borough. The Redbridge beacon is one of more than 1,500 which will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK overseas territories, as well as in each one of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries around the world.

Where: Redbridge Cycling Centre, Forest Road, Ilford, IG6 3HP

When: Thursday, June 2: 9.45pm

For further information, visit queensjubileebeacons.com