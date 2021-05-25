Havering Show cancelled for second year running amid Covid

Published: 3:53 PM May 25, 2021

Aswad performing at the Havering Show 2019, the last event to be held prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Ken Mears

There will be no Havering Show this summer for the second year running.

The council has confirmed that the popular event - usually held in Harrow Lodge Park on the August bank holiday weekend - has been cancelled again due to Covid-19.

Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, explained the decision: "As with all large public events, the show takes many months of preparation and planning.

"Faced with the uncertainty of whether it will be safe for mass gatherings to take place this summer, or indeed whether we will reach step four on the government’s roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions on June 21, we could not risk incurring costs for the event that may otherwise need cancelling closer to the time."

Cllr White reassured residents that they will be "looking at other ways at bringing the community together when restrictions are fully lifted".

A long-time summer spectacle in Havering, 2020 would've been its 42nd year. This year would've been its 43rd.

More than 21,000 people attended the 2019 event, unaware that it would be 2022 - at the earliest - before they could return.



