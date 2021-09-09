Free musical to be performed in Romford centre
A new street musical will be on show at three locations in the centre of Romford.
Love Birds – A Pigeon Tale will be performed by professional actors and a community choir for free on September 12 at The Brewery (11.30 am), The Liberty Shopping Centre (1pm) and Romford Market Place (2.30pm).
The Two Left Feet Theatre Company production has been commissioned by Havering Changing as part of Romford’s Big Summer of Outdoor Arts.
It follows a street pigeon called Bessy on her quest to find a "Romford hunk" to marry.
The new show is written and directed by former Queen's Theatre Hornchurch education and outreach manager/associate director, Patrick O’Sullivan, with music by Steven Markwick.
The small cast is formed of Grace Firth, Melker Nilsson and Liam Scarth.
Organisers said the show is suitable for the whole family and involves "lots of audience participation".
The company is also joined by a community choir made up of Romford locals.
There is no need to book in advance - people are invited to turn up and enjoy the shows.