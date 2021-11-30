Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay is hosting a New Year's Eve party at his Harold Wood restaurant Array - Credit: Lyle Boenke

Love Island's Kem Cetinay is headlining Array's New Year's Eve party, the Harold Wood venue has announced.

Kem, who opened the restaurant and bar in August, is set to DJ at the "star-studded event" on December 31 alongside resident DJ Josh Edwards.

Guests will be treated to a four-course dinner of "British classics", including "hearty roast dishes" and "mouth-watering desserts that’ll give them the energy to be dancing all night long".

Kem Cetinay will be on the decks alongside resident DJ Josh Edwards - Credit: Lyle Boenke

The former Love Island winner told the Recorder: "Since

Array’s launch, NYE is the one thing that’s been high on my list of priorities all year.

"It’s my favourite celebration, so if we’re gonna do it, we’re obviously going to do it big.

"Getting to DJ at my own restaurant’s first NYE party is such an exciting concept and I can’t wait to make it happen."

The night will also include fruity cocktails, prosecco and champagne, and mocktail options will also be available for those not drinking.

Throughout December, Array's shisha lounge Bayou will also be open to guests.

Array Essex replaced the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood - Credit: Posh Cockney

New Year's Eve tickets start from £90 and are available at: https://www.arrayessex.com/events/#nye



