Harold Hill family hosts charity football match in memory of son Jimmy

Published: 6:06 PM July 7, 2021

The fundraiser is in memory of Jimmy Harrington, who died by suicide in 2019 - Credit: Alison Harrington

A Romford family is hosting a charity football match in honour of their son who passed away in November 2019.

Jimmy Harrington took his own life at age 20, leaving his friends and family devastated.

Now they are determined to celebrate the former Royal Liberty student's life and donate to mental health charity Havering Mind.

Jimmy's friends and family have worked hard to organise the football match - Credit: Alison Harrington

Jimmy's mother Alison Harrington explained the day would be a positive and fun day.

"Jimmy loved life, that's how we all remember him," she said.

The football match will take place this Saturday (July 10), from 4pm to 10pm at Aveley Stadium, and spectators are invited to turn up on the day.

Alison praised her son's friends, who she said have been working hard to help organise the match, particularly Harvey Reading, George Bennett and Jimmy's sister Bobbi.

Bobbi Harrington (l) has helped organise the event in memory of her brother Jimmy (r) - Credit: Alison Harrington

She told this paper: "As a mum, to see the amount of love for him is mind blowing.

"There's such bad press about young men, but some are doing amazing things.

"There are really good kids out there, and I want them to know how thankful I am.

"They're such a nice group of boys."

There are already around 108 players signed up, and the 12 teams are mainly Jimmy's family and friends.

His uncles have formed a team, as have his best friends and siblings, 16-year-old Freddie and 18-year-old Bobbi.

Jimmy's father James Harrison, who he was named after, and his mother have also been involved in pulling the match together, although Alison said she would be watching from the sidelines.

Harvey Reading (r) has been organising the match in memory of friend Jimmy Harrington (l) - Credit: Alison Harrington

"With the Euros, it just seemed like a fun family day out," she explained.

"Everyone's got really competitive, and have even gone out to get their own kits for the day."

Kure Oxygen Water has donated water bottles for the day, and the organisers have even hired a drone to get footage of the match.

Last year a group of his friends took on Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Samaritans in Jimmy's memory.

Harold Hill-based Jimmy loved festivals and nights out, and just two weeks after his death his friends organised a club night, raising over £5,000.

When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.

Jimmy's friends hosted a club night at Luna Bar Hornchurch and had special t-shirts made - Credit: Alison Harrington











