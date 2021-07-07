Harold Hill family hosts charity football match in memory of son Jimmy
A Romford family is hosting a charity football match in honour of their son who passed away in November 2019.
Jimmy Harrington took his own life at age 20, leaving his friends and family devastated.
Now they are determined to celebrate the former Royal Liberty student's life and donate to mental health charity Havering Mind.
Jimmy's mother Alison Harrington explained the day would be a positive and fun day.
"Jimmy loved life, that's how we all remember him," she said.
The football match will take place this Saturday (July 10), from 4pm to 10pm at Aveley Stadium, and spectators are invited to turn up on the day.
Alison praised her son's friends, who she said have been working hard to help organise the match, particularly Harvey Reading, George Bennett and Jimmy's sister Bobbi.
She told this paper: "As a mum, to see the amount of love for him is mind blowing.
"There's such bad press about young men, but some are doing amazing things.
"There are really good kids out there, and I want them to know how thankful I am.
"They're such a nice group of boys."
There are already around 108 players signed up, and the 12 teams are mainly Jimmy's family and friends.
His uncles have formed a team, as have his best friends and siblings, 16-year-old Freddie and 18-year-old Bobbi.
Jimmy's father James Harrison, who he was named after, and his mother have also been involved in pulling the match together, although Alison said she would be watching from the sidelines.
"With the Euros, it just seemed like a fun family day out," she explained.
"Everyone's got really competitive, and have even gone out to get their own kits for the day."
Kure Oxygen Water has donated water bottles for the day, and the organisers have even hired a drone to get footage of the match.
Last year a group of his friends took on Mount Snowdon to raise money for the Samaritans in Jimmy's memory.
Harold Hill-based Jimmy loved festivals and nights out, and just two weeks after his death his friends organised a club night, raising over £5,000.
When life is difficult, the Samaritans is available 365 days, 24/7. Call for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.