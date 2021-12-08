News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Review: What did we think of the new Wendy's in Romford?

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:09 PM December 8, 2021
Wendy's Romford opened today (December 8) seeing queues of people waiting to try the new fast-food outlet

Wendy's Romford opened today (December 8) seeing queues of people waiting to try the new fast-food outlet

Wendy's restaurant has opened its doors in Romford.

The US burger chain, founded in 1969, announced the new branch in August - so of course the Recorder was first in line to sample Romford's latest addition.

The South Street branch is the fifth Wendy's top open in the UK, joining restaurants in Reading, Stratford, Oxford and Croydon. 

American burger chain Wendy's has opened in Romford

The fast-food restaurant has opened on South Street

Throughout the day queues of people waited patiently outside to be let in to the packed restaurant.

Inside, the retro décor feels like something out of a 1950s film, complete with old-school red leather booths.

However, modern touches include a touch-screen drinks machine and vegetarian options such as the Veggie Stack and Avocado Salad.

The chips were perfectly salty and the chocolate Frosty offered a sweet treat to polish off the meal.

American burger chain Wendy's has opened in Romford

American burger chain Wendy's has opened in Romford

Wendy's UK and Canada managing director Paul Hilder said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response from the British public, and we can’t wait to bring Wendy’s high quality, delicious food to more burger lovers across the country in 2022.”

The chain has promised "hundreds of jobs", including more than 75 managerial positions in its UK venues.

American burger chain Wendy's has opened in Romford

Diners tucked into burgers, fries and soft drinks at Wendy's

WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM The brand unveils its new restaurant in Reading, mar

Vegetarian options include the Veggie Stack, Veggie Bites, and Avocado Veggie Salad.


