Wagamama to open in Romford, 'revolutionising' centre as 'key destination point'

A popular restaurant inspired by the flavours of Japan will open in a Romford shopping centre following a public vote.

The Brewery has announced Wagamama will open in autumn this year and will take over the former Sleep.8’s 3,620sqft unit.

Wagamama’s menu includes dishes such as chilli chicken ramen, miso-glazed cod ramen and firecracker chicken and it also offers a range of vegan and vegetarian options.

This comes after The Brewery held a survey to ask members of the public which restaurant they wanted to open in Romford.

According to the centre, the winning eatery was Wagamama.

A spokesperson for The Brewery said: “When asked what new tenant they would like to see come to the centre, over 80 per cent of responders stated Wagamama would be their first choice for new restaurant.

"The highly requested restaurant will revolutionise the centre, strengthening its profile as a key destination point.

“We are elated to be able to fulfil our community's wants and offer somewhere new to dine.”

The news comes after the centre was purchased by Schroders Capital UK Real Estate Fund and the Zurich Investment Foundation Immobilien Europa Direkt, which is managed by Schroders Capital.