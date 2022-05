Which chip shop gets your vote? All will be revealed on Friday - Credit: Archant

You voted, we listened.

Ahead of National Fish and Chip Day on May 27, we asked our readers to nominate their favourite fish and chip shop in east London.

We've whittled it down to 10 of the best - as chosen by the readers.

It's now up to you to determine who comes out on top.

Voting ends at 4pm on May 26 and the overall winner will appear at 12pm on May 27.

Vote wisely!