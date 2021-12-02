Google rates the top vegan and vegetarian restaurants in your borough
- Credit: Vegan Market Co
Vegetarian, vegan, wholefood, plant-based...the number of meat-free places to eat out in London is rising year on year.
This plethora of choice helps cater to the ever-growing number of people in the UK who are watching their meat intake.
In fact, the Vegan Society estimates that one in four Brits have reduced their amount of animal products they consume since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With an array of restaurants on offer, here is a list of the top vegan and vegetarian eateries, or places with vegetarian options, in your borough.
The restaurants below are based on Google reviews, using research conducted by developers London Barratt.
Barnet
Restaurant: The Wilds Café
Rating: 4.7
Address: 27 East Barnet Road, Barnet, EN4 8RN
Website: https://www.facebook.com/thewildscafe/
Newham
Restaurant: Shinde’s Pure Veg
Rating: 4
Address: 302 Green Street, E7 8LF
Website: https://shindes.com/
Tower Hamlets
Restaurant: Vegan Yes Shoreditch
Rating: 4.8
Address: 64 Brick Lane, E1 6RF
Website: https://www.veganyes.co.uk/
Brent
Restaurant: Vegan Hub
Rating: 4.9
Address: 5 Carlton Parade, Preston Road, Wembley, HA9 8NE
Website: https://www.facebook.com/officialveganhub/
Redbridge
Restaurant: The Wanstead Kitchen
Rating: 4.7
Address: 93 Pevensey Road, E7 0AR
Website: https://thewansteadkitchen.co.uk/
Hackney
Restaurant: Plant Hub Organic
Rating: 4.8
Address: 217 Mare Street, E8 3QE
Website: https://www.planthub.net/
Camden
Restaurant: Purezza Camden
Rating: 4.6
Address: 45-47 Parkway, NW1 7PN
Website: https://purezza.co.uk/
Westminster
Restaurant: MAAD – Plant-Based
Rating: 4.9
Address: 36 Strutton Ground, SW1P 2HY
Website: https://maad.co/
Haringey
Restaurant: Abraço
Rating: 4.6
Address: 60 Grand Parade, Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder, N4 1AF
Website: https://www.abracocafe.co.uk/
Havering
Restaurant: Tandoori Lounge
Rating: 4.5
Address: 185 High Street, Hornchurch RM11 3XS
Website: https://tandoorilounge.com/
Islington
Restaurant: OMNOM Restaurant
Rating: 4.7
Address: Islington Square, 116N Upper Street, N1 1QP
Website: https://omnom.com/
Barking and Dagenham
Restaurant: MyLahore Barking
Rating: 4.4
Address: 2 Jenkins Lane, Barking IG11 0AD
Website: https://www.mylahore.co.uk/