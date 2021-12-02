Here are some of the top vegetarian and vegan places to eat in London - Credit: Vegan Market Co

Vegetarian, vegan, wholefood, plant-based...the number of meat-free places to eat out in London is rising year on year.

This plethora of choice helps cater to the ever-growing number of people in the UK who are watching their meat intake.

In fact, the Vegan Society estimates that one in four Brits have reduced their amount of animal products they consume since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With an array of restaurants on offer, here is a list of the top vegan and vegetarian eateries, or places with vegetarian options, in your borough.

The restaurants below are based on Google reviews, using research conducted by developers London Barratt.

Barnet

Restaurant: The Wilds Café

Rating: 4.7

Address: 27 East Barnet Road, Barnet, EN4 8RN

Website: https://www.facebook.com/thewildscafe/

Newham

Restaurant: Shinde’s Pure Veg

Rating: 4

Address: 302 Green Street, E7 8LF

Website: https://shindes.com/

Tower Hamlets

Restaurant: Vegan Yes Shoreditch

Rating: 4.8

Address: 64 Brick Lane, E1 6RF

Website: https://www.veganyes.co.uk/

Brent

Restaurant: Vegan Hub

Rating: 4.9

Address: 5 Carlton Parade, Preston Road, Wembley, HA9 8NE

Website: https://www.facebook.com/officialveganhub/

Redbridge

Restaurant: The Wanstead Kitchen

Rating: 4.7

Address: 93 Pevensey Road, E7 0AR

Website: https://thewansteadkitchen.co.uk/

Hackney

Restaurant: Plant Hub Organic

Rating: 4.8

Address: 217 Mare Street, E8 3QE

Website: https://www.planthub.net/

Camden

Restaurant: Purezza Camden

Rating: 4.6

Address: 45-47 Parkway, NW1 7PN

Website: https://purezza.co.uk/

Westminster

Restaurant: MAAD – Plant-Based

Rating: 4.9

Address: 36 Strutton Ground, SW1P 2HY

Website: https://maad.co/

Haringey

Restaurant: Abraço

Rating: 4.6

Address: 60 Grand Parade, Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder, N4 1AF

Website: https://www.abracocafe.co.uk/

Havering

Restaurant: Tandoori Lounge

Rating: 4.5

Address: 185 High Street, Hornchurch RM11 3XS

Website: https://tandoorilounge.com/

Islington

Restaurant: OMNOM Restaurant

Rating: 4.7

Address: Islington Square, 116N Upper Street, N1 1QP

Website: https://omnom.com/

Barking and Dagenham

Restaurant: MyLahore Barking

Rating: 4.4

Address: 2 Jenkins Lane, Barking IG11 0AD

Website: https://www.mylahore.co.uk/