Five must-try Thai restaurants in Havering, according to Tripadvisor

Here's a list of five top-rated Thai restaurants in Havering, according to Tripadvisor - Credit: PA

Hungry? Contemplating what cuisine to indulge in? Consider Thai food.

Loved for its distinct aromatic flavours, diners can choose from the all-time favourites such as green Thai curry or a slightly spicier massaman curry.

Dishes can be served with or without meat, as this cuisine dishes up pleasingly palatable plates that can be tailored to suit every taste.

Here's five top-rated Thai restaurants in Havering on Tripadvisor.

Sukhothai

Ranking number one on Tripadvisor, Sukhothai in Hornchurch boasts 263 customer reviews with an overall rating of four and a half out of five.

According to its website, the restaurant is family-run and prides itself on dishing up authentic Thai food made by chefs with over 30 years' experience who are “all from in and around Bangkok and Thailand”.

One reviewer said: "This is a great local Thai restaurant that unfortunately we don’t get to visit as much as we would like.

"It’s been an established part of my hometown of Hornchurch for many years serving fantastic Thai cuisine.”

Another review said: “I really love this Thai restaurant.

"I've eaten in a lot of Thai restaurants in London and this is top, top, top.”

Asia Villa

This Romford restaurant offers Asian, Thai and Burmese cuisine, according to Tripadvisor.

It has 45 reviews and an overall rating of four and a half out of five, with one reviewer saying they “couldn’t fault it”.

They added: “Prawn pad Thai superb, nasi goreng also excellent, as were the chicken gyoza. And that was more than enough for two.

"Quite honestly some of the best Asian takeaway I’ve ever eaten...”

Another reviewer said: “The food is so good and the staff are so friendly and the service is good.

“The restaurant is a bit basic but it’s great to go and feel relaxed. [I would] 100 per cent recommend Asia Villa.”

Thai Orchid

Boasting a new online ordering website, this Hornchurch restaurant has received great reviews on Tripadvisor and has a four and a half rating out of five from 47 customer reviews.

One reviewer called it an “excellent restaurant” and said the food was “absolutely amazing”, adding that the waitress made their evening “so special”.

Another reviewer wrote: “We had a really nice evening meal at the Thai Orchid. Staff were attentive and we loved the great choice of dishes on the menu.”

Giggling Squid

Opening last year, the Giggling Squid dishes up traditional Thai meals cooked by “expert” chefs to diners in Hornchurch.

On Tripadvisor, the restaurant has 26 reviews giving it an overall four out of five rating.

A review read: “First time at this restaurant. The food was excellent and good portion size. We both had the vegan menu and our friends ate from the regular menu.”

Another said: “I enjoyed everything about my meal here today. Excellent food, wine and service - my waitress was the best and could give lessons in how to be polite. Will certainly be going back.”

Korat Thai

According to its website, this Upminster-based Thai offers the “perfect combination of authentic Thai cuisine served in a contemporary Thai setting with friendly service and excellent wine list”.

It has a three and a half out of five rating from 16 reviewers on Tripadvisor, with one saying the restaurant has “good service, very nice surroundings and friendly staff”.

Another reviewee said: “Very tasty food and very large portions. We had the set menu [which] was around £35 each.

“We will definitely be back, hopefully in the new year with more of us.”