21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London

Here are some of the top rated fish and chips shops across east London. - Credit: PA

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is plenty to love on a chips shop menu.

Here's a handy list of some of the best chippies across east London, including Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Barking and Dagenham

Beadles Parade Fish & Chips, Dagenham - "Cracking food, great prices and lovely people," Mark Orton said. "Very nice and tasty family run fish and chip shop", Liam Smith added.

Ali's Plaice, Dagenham - Martin Mcgarry praised its "Friendly staff" and "good tasty food".

The Fish Inn, Barking - Tracey Wolf called it "the best fish and chip shop around for miles", offering "huge portions of good hearty food."

Royal Fish Bar & Kebab House, Dagenham - "Top quality chips and great service", according to Singh Lall.

The Chubby Friar, Barking - "Delicious food, very clean with great service," Eylem Gokpinar said.

Havering

Hacton Lane Fish and Chips, Hornchurch - "Love this chip shop lots of variety great food and staff really friendly", Vincent Barden declared.

Lighthouse Fish & Chips, Gidea Park - "Best in town, good service, good quality, freshly made", according to Ruban Soundarajah.

King Fryer Fish and Chips and Kebab, Romford - "Very good food, always fresh and tasty", Isabela Dragescu said.

Rainham Fish Bar - "Lovely, friendly staff and service. Great menu with loads of choice. Best crispy chips I have eaten", Nita Kumar said.

Chariots Fish and Chips, Gidea Park - "Lovely restaurant with lovely food and excellent staff", Alison Fordham wrote.

Newham

The Lucas Fish Bar, Custom House - "I really enjoyed my fish and chips, and the staff were very pleasant", Heather Morton said.

West Ham Fish Bar, Canning Town - "Great prices, good food, and some of the best service I've received anywhere", according to Adrián Sandoval.

Chippy Fish Bar, Manor Park - " Friendly staff, lovely food, not a bad price" made Joe Babble a "happy customer."

Ercan Fish Bar London, East Ham - "Excellent staff, friendly place to eat and a great choice of food to eat", raved Paul Roberts. "The most tasty chips I have tasted", another customer added.

Redbridge

Serene Fish & Chips, Gants Hill - "Great place, very good options, portions and always friendly service!" according to Rav Singh.

Clayhall Fish Bar - "Always great service, friendly staff and great fish and chips" Ali Litt said.

Kibbeling, Newbury Park - "Top quality fresh fish and chips, large portions making it great for the family", Claire Welch said.

The Brothers Fish Bar, Seven Kings - Claire Jones reported "yummy food, big portion and friendly staff."

Tower Hamlets