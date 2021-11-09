News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Things to do >

21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:59 PM November 9, 2021
Fish and chips made the top 50! Niall Carson/PA Wire

Here are some of the top rated fish and chips shops across east London. - Credit: PA

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is plenty to love on a chips shop menu.

Here's a handy list of some of the best chippies across east London, including Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.

Barking and Dagenham

  • Beadles Parade Fish & Chips, Dagenham - "Cracking food, great prices and lovely people," Mark Orton said. "Very nice and tasty family run fish and chip shop", Liam Smith added.
  • Ali's Plaice, Dagenham - Martin Mcgarry praised its "Friendly staff" and "good tasty food".
  • The Fish Inn, Barking - Tracey Wolf called it "the best fish and chip shop around for miles", offering "huge portions of good hearty food."
  • Royal Fish Bar & Kebab House, Dagenham - "Top quality chips and great service", according to Singh Lall.
  • The Chubby Friar, Barking - "Delicious food, very clean with great service," Eylem Gokpinar said.

Havering

You may also want to watch:

  • Hacton Lane Fish and Chips, Hornchurch - "Love this chip shop lots of variety great food and staff really friendly", Vincent Barden declared.
  • Lighthouse Fish & Chips, Gidea Park - "Best in town, good service, good quality, freshly made", according to Ruban Soundarajah.
  • King Fryer Fish and Chips and Kebab, Romford - "Very good food, always fresh and tasty", Isabela Dragescu said.
  • Rainham Fish Bar - "Lovely, friendly staff and service. Great menu with loads of choice. Best crispy chips I have eaten", Nita Kumar said.
  • Chariots Fish and Chips, Gidea Park - "Lovely restaurant with lovely food and excellent staff", Alison Fordham wrote.

Newham

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times
  2. 2 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
  3. 3 'I’m annoyed that I have wasted my life washing out yoghurt pots'
  1. 4 Daggers fan 'stable' after suffering fit at FA Cup tie
  2. 5 Multi-million pound community health hub gets council approval
  3. 6 'My neighbour's flat is a drug gang's hideout - but nobody will help me'
  4. 7 Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'
  5. 8 Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion
  6. 9 Council warns it may not buy land for new homes without train station
  7. 10 Harold Wood fatal fire: Teens arrested on suspicion of pensioner's murder
  • The Lucas Fish Bar, Custom House - "I really enjoyed my fish and chips, and the staff were very pleasant", Heather Morton said.
  • West Ham Fish Bar,  Canning Town - "Great prices, good food, and some of the best service I've received anywhere", according to Adrián Sandoval.
  • Chippy Fish Bar, Manor Park - "Friendly staff, lovely food, not a bad price" made Joe Babble a "happy customer."
  • Ercan Fish Bar London, East Ham - "Excellent staff, friendly place to eat and a great choice of food to eat", raved Paul Roberts. "The most tasty chips I have tasted", another customer added.

Redbridge

  • Serene Fish & Chips, Gants Hill - "Great place, very good options, portions and always friendly service!" according to Rav Singh.
  • Clayhall Fish Bar - "Always great service, friendly staff and great fish and chips" Ali Litt said.
  • Kibbeling, Newbury Park - "Top quality fresh fish and chips, large portions making it great for the family", Claire Welch said.
  • The Brothers Fish Bar, Seven Kings - Claire Jones reported "yummy food, big portion and friendly staff."

Tower Hamlets

  • Jack the Chipper, Whitechapel - Nick Cullen declared it "hands down the best fish and chips around."
  • Fish and Ships of Globe Town - "Great food, service and decor!" according to Daniel D'Souza.
  • Poppies Fish & Chips, Spitalfields - "Great quality fish and chips, friendly staff, fun decor", Neil Evans said.
Food and Drink
London Live
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner outside Kervan Saray

Harold Hill restaurant recognised as 'best takeaway in London' with award

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Talk of the town

Video

Star in the making: Boy goes viral after singing Motown classics in Spain

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks

Bonfire Night

Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021

Ben Lynch

Logo Icon
Upminster driver dies

Man dies from injuries sustained in Upminster crash involving 'stolen' van

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon