21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London
Published: 1:59 PM November 9, 2021
- Credit: PA
From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is plenty to love on a chips shop menu.
Here's a handy list of some of the best chippies across east London, including Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham, Redbridge and Tower Hamlets.
Barking and Dagenham
- Beadles Parade Fish & Chips, Dagenham - "Cracking food, great prices and lovely people," Mark Orton said. "Very nice and tasty family run fish and chip shop", Liam Smith added.
- Ali's Plaice, Dagenham - Martin Mcgarry praised its "Friendly staff" and "good tasty food".
- The Fish Inn, Barking - Tracey Wolf called it "the best fish and chip shop around for miles", offering "huge portions of good hearty food."
- Royal Fish Bar & Kebab House, Dagenham - "Top quality chips and great service", according to Singh Lall.
- The Chubby Friar, Barking - "Delicious food, very clean with great service," Eylem Gokpinar said.
Havering
You may also want to watch:
- Hacton Lane Fish and Chips, Hornchurch - "Love this chip shop lots of variety great food and staff really friendly", Vincent Barden declared.
- Lighthouse Fish & Chips, Gidea Park - "Best in town, good service, good quality, freshly made", according to Ruban Soundarajah.
- King Fryer Fish and Chips and Kebab, Romford - "Very good food, always fresh and tasty", Isabela Dragescu said.
- Rainham Fish Bar - "Lovely, friendly staff and service. Great menu with loads of choice. Best crispy chips I have eaten", Nita Kumar said.
- Chariots Fish and Chips, Gidea Park - "Lovely restaurant with lovely food and excellent staff", Alison Fordham wrote.
Newham
Most Read
- 1 Romford M&S Backstreet Boys TikTok video viewed over 200,000 times
- 2 Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video
- 3 'I’m annoyed that I have wasted my life washing out yoghurt pots'
- 4 Daggers fan 'stable' after suffering fit at FA Cup tie
- 5 Multi-million pound community health hub gets council approval
- 6 'My neighbour's flat is a drug gang's hideout - but nobody will help me'
- 7 Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'
- 8 Wendy’s Romford set to open soon as it nears completion
- 9 Council warns it may not buy land for new homes without train station
- 10 Harold Wood fatal fire: Teens arrested on suspicion of pensioner's murder
- The Lucas Fish Bar, Custom House - "I really enjoyed my fish and chips, and the staff were very pleasant", Heather Morton said.
- West Ham Fish Bar, Canning Town - "Great prices, good food, and some of the best service I've received anywhere", according to Adrián Sandoval.
- Chippy Fish Bar, Manor Park - "Friendly staff, lovely food, not a bad price" made Joe Babble a "happy customer."
- Ercan Fish Bar London, East Ham - "Excellent staff, friendly place to eat and a great choice of food to eat", raved Paul Roberts. "The most tasty chips I have tasted", another customer added.
Redbridge
- Serene Fish & Chips, Gants Hill - "Great place, very good options, portions and always friendly service!" according to Rav Singh.
- Clayhall Fish Bar - "Always great service, friendly staff and great fish and chips" Ali Litt said.
- Kibbeling, Newbury Park - "Top quality fresh fish and chips, large portions making it great for the family", Claire Welch said.
- The Brothers Fish Bar, Seven Kings - Claire Jones reported "yummy food, big portion and friendly staff."
Tower Hamlets
- Jack the Chipper, Whitechapel - Nick Cullen declared it "hands down the best fish and chips around."
- Fish and Ships of Globe Town - "Great food, service and decor!" according to Daniel D'Souza.
- Poppies Fish & Chips, Spitalfields - "Great quality fish and chips, friendly staff, fun decor", Neil Evans said.